Road Warriors: Black Hawks ready for winner-takes-all game three in Sioux City

The Waterloo Black Hawks knew the challenge heading into Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

If you win, you live to fight another day and set up a pivotal game three.

If you lose, your season ends in the second round of the USHL playoffs.

After dropping the first game of the series at home, 3-1, the Black Hawks faced elimination on the road in the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

According to Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby, he kept his message simple prior to his team taking the ice in Game 2.

“We had been in that situation before,” Smaby said. “We know how to handle and approach what we want to do. ... We still had a chance to win.”

Goals from Ray Fust and Tucker Ness propelled the Black Hawks to a 2-1 victory while Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau stopped 24-of-25 shots on net during the game.

Croteau has played a vital role to the Black Hawks’ playoff run. The Alberta native holds a 2.83 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage, fourth best among playoff goaltenders, while facing 162 shots, the most of any goaltender in the playoffs.

“He has been outstanding for us,” Smaby said. “He has come a long way throughout the season, building to where he is at right now. … He has been a rock for us back there.”

As the sixth seed in the Western Conference, the Black Hawks have played all but one game on the road.

In the regular season, the Black Hawks struggled on the road with an 11-19-0-1 record. However, since the start of the postseason, Waterloo has displayed no signs of homesickness, winning 3-of-4 road contests.

Smaby credits the resiliency of his team for its recent run of success away from Young Arena.

“We have been building for this all year,” Smaby said. “We are sticking to the way that we have to play that is going to bring us success. I think we are doing a lot of things well at the moment. ... I think our resiliency has been really good throughout our whole group. I am proud of the way the guys have just stuck with it and kept working.”

Including game two, the Black Hawks sport an even 2-2 record against Sioux City in the Tyson Events Center this season.

As Waterloo prepares for another road opportunity, Smaby does not plan to change up his message as his squad faces elimination for the fourth time in the last two weeks.

“Momentum is a big thing in playoffs,” Smaby said. “They did a good job on Sunday getting it, and we are going to hold on to it. … Just go out and do it. Play hard. Play relentless.”

Smaby also acknowledged two areas where his squad needs to improve to win in Game 3.

“Thinking about tomorrow, we have got to limit their opportunities,” Smaby said. “We have got to find a way to create a little bit more. … In order to win, we are going to need to find a way to score some goals.”

The Black Hawks take on Sioux City in at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center.

The winner of Game 3 will take on the Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm (47-11-3-1) in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday through May 12.

