Process over Results: Black Hawks beat league leading Storm, 5-4

Waterloo Black Hawks first year head coach Matt Smaby preached the same message to his team all season—Process over results.

“If our process is good the results are going to come,” Smaby said. “If we stick to what has given us success, that is a good thing.”

That type of mantra can be easy to follow when a team finds success. However, over their last 10 games, Waterloo won only 4 games and slipped to fifth in the USHL Western Conference standings.

“Looking back at the last month, we went through a tough stretch where we had lot of injuries,” Smaby said. “While we were doing that, we actually played some good hockey and we did not get the results we wanted.”

So, when the league leading Tri-City Storm visited Waterloo on Friday and Saturday, it seemed like a tall order. The Black Hawks would need to stop their skid against a team with only 10 losses, but Smaby continued to feed his team ‘Process over results.’

In the first period of Friday nights game, the Black Hawks deployed a conservative neutral zone strategy to eliminate Tri-City’s speed advantage.

“We know how fast they are and that they want to transition,” Smaby said. “We thought we would be a little more patient and make them come through us.”

The gameplan worked as Waterloo managed to shut down the high octane Storm offense throughout the first period. With 12:48 remaining in the game, Waterloo received its first powerplay opportunity as officials called a minor holding penalty on Tri-City defenseman Mason Wheeler.

While on the man advantage, Black Hawks rookie forward Connor Brown sent a pass to defenseman Ben Robertson at the point. Robertson found an open Garrett Schifsky on a cross-ice pass. Schifsky capitalized on the chance as the forward beat Tri-City netminder Arsenii Sergeev to put Waterloo in front, 1-0, with 12:18 remaining in the period.

Waterloo held Tri-City off the board until Storm forward Gavin Brindley managed to sneak behind the Black Hawks defense with 1:16 remaining in the frame. Brindley’s shot beat Waterloo netminder Emmett Croteau low to Croteau’s glove side to equalize the score 1-1 at the end of the first period.

In the second period, a minor penalty for high sticking on Schifsky in the first minute of the period allowed the Storm to grab a 2-1 advantage. Storm star defenseman Mitchell Miller received credit for the goal, but the shot ricocheted off a Waterloo skate to beat Croteau.

With 12:58 on the clock, Waterloo forward John Waldron connected on a powerplay goal off a feed from Schifsky to even the score at 2-2. However, 30 seconds later, Storm defenseman John Druskinis beat Croteau to regain the lead for Tri-City.

The Storm scored again with six minutes remaining in the period as defenseman Mason Wheeler connected on a feed from forward Ilya Nikolaev.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of play, the Black Hawks needed to find a spark to claw back into the game. Despite the deficit, Smaby did not waver from his mantra. He said he made no real major adjustments heading into the third period.

“We generated a lot of really good chances,” he said. “We did not really adjust much. We just stuck to what was bringing us some success and helping us create opportunities."

Smaby’s patience and resilience paid off in the third period as the Black Hawks charged back with three goals in the final 20 minutes of action.

At 10:38 of the third period, Waterloo defenseman Tyler Procious sent a pass off the boards to forward James Hong during a penalty kill. Sergeev stopped Hong’s breakaway opportunity, but Brown cleaned up the rebound to cut the Storm lead to just one point.

Less than three minutes later, with 8:31 remaining in the period, Waldron connected on a one-timer from forward Ray Fust to score his second powerplay goal of the night to tie the game up, 4-4.

The Young Arena crowd could feel the momentum turning in favor of the Black Hawks as both teams battled for the game winning goal. With 3:48 left in the final period, Young Arena became a mad house as forward Owen Baker found the back of the net in what appeared to be the go-ahead goal, but a quick signal from the officials initially ruled the goal no-good.

A Black Hawks forward had collided with Sergeev near the net allowing Baker’s shot to slip by the Storm netminder. After reviewing the call, officials determined no goaltender interference had taken place because the contact occurred outside the goal crease.

After managing to kill off a penalty over the final 38.2 seconds of the contest, the Black Hawks jumped onto the ice to celebrate their 5-4 upset victory over Tri-City.

Following the big win, Smaby addressed his team’s play and confidence level heading into the final month of the season.

“We are building, we are getting better,” Smaby said. “I think we are doing a lot of good things. There is room to grow still, but it looked better today than where it was a couple of months ago.”

