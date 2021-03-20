Owen Ozar scores game winner as Waterloo tops Des Moines

DES MOINES – Owen Ozar scored the game winner as the Waterloo Black Hawks won for the second straight night and for the fourth time in six games with a 5-3 victory over Des Moines at Buccaneer Arena Saturday.
After the Buccaneers scored just 1 minute and 23 seconds into the third period to tie the score at 3-all, Ozar gave the lead back to the Black Hawks quickly.
Taking a feed from Wyatt Schingoethe and Casey Severo, Ozar scored his 12th of the season with 15:48 left in the game.
Two minutes later, Teddy Lagerback made it a two-goal game and Waterloo survived a 5-on-3 nearly two-minute long penalty kill to secure the victory.
Max Sasson scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in the first to give the Black Hawks a 2-0 lead after one period. Sasson has six goals in his last four games.
Des Moines tied it in the second as Zach Urdahl twice scored short-handed on the same power play. Ryan O’Hara pushed Waterloo back in front with his 11th tally of the season with 4:11 left in the middle period.
Jacob Jeannette and Kyler Kleven each had two assists for the Black Hawks. Jack Williams made 33 saves to earn the win in net.
Waterloo returns to action next Friday at home against the Fargo Force.
Waterloo 5, Des Moines 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 2 1 2 — 5
Des Moines 0 3 1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Max Sasson (Kyle Kleven), 13:38, 2. Waterloo, Sasson (Jacob Jeannette, Owen Baker), 15:58. Penalties – Tucker Ness, Wat (major-fighting), 4:19, Scout Truman, DM (major-fighting), 4:19, Zach Urdahl, DM (tripping), 8:21.
SECOND PERIOD – 3. Des Moines, Urdahl (Mitchell Wolfe), 5:50, sh, 4. Des Moines, Urdahl (Killian Kiecker-Olson, Wolfe), 7:40, sh, 5. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Kleven, Ozar), 15:49. Penalties – Sasson, Wat (interference), :25, Alex Laferrier, DM (hooking), 5:43, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat (holding), 17:12.
THIRD PERIOD – 6. Des Moines, Simon Mack (Urdhahl), 1:23, 7. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (Wyatt Schingoethe, Casey Severo), 4:12, 8. Waterloo, Teddy Lagerback (Jeannette), 6:09. Penalties – O’Hara, Wat (holding), 9:53, Mason Reiners, Wat (slashing), 9:57, Szmagaj, Wat (roughing), 12:32, Sam Renlund, DM (roughing), 12:32.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 7 8 9 — 24
Des Moines 9 8 0 — 36