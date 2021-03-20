Owen Ozar scores game winner as Waterloo tops Des Moines

DES MOINES – Owen Ozar scored the game winner as the Waterloo Black Hawks won for the second straight night and for the fourth time in six games with a 5-3 victory over Des Moines at Buccaneer Arena Saturday.

After the Buccaneers scored just 1 minute and 23 seconds into the third period to tie the score at 3-all, Ozar gave the lead back to the Black Hawks quickly.

Taking a feed from Wyatt Schingoethe and Casey Severo, Ozar scored his 12th of the season with 15:48 left in the game.

Two minutes later, Teddy Lagerback made it a two-goal game and Waterloo survived a 5-on-3 nearly two-minute long penalty kill to secure the victory.

Max Sasson scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in the first to give the Black Hawks a 2-0 lead after one period. Sasson has six goals in his last four games.

Des Moines tied it in the second as Zach Urdahl twice scored short-handed on the same power play. Ryan O’Hara pushed Waterloo back in front with his 11th tally of the season with 4:11 left in the middle period.

Jacob Jeannette and Kyler Kleven each had two assists for the Black Hawks. Jack Williams made 33 saves to earn the win in net.