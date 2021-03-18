Original Black Hawks: Batley, Leskun have reunion at Young Arena

WATERLOO — When Libby Cooley came up with the idea of surprising her father with a trip back to Waterloo, she knew who to contact first.
But Cooley never anticipated the reception her dad would get from the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Cooley was looking to bring family and friends up from Texas and Florida for a little skating party at Young Arena. What she got instead was an exciting weekend of hockey for her father, Chris Batley, one of the original Black Hawks’ players.
“I called to inquire about maybe getting one of the suites and we got so much more,” said Cooley. “I talked to Parish Mason, and he said it sounded like a special thing and he would take care of it.”
Batley and extended family came to Waterloo to meet up with some of his friends who played from that era — Bill Dobbyn, Don (Butch) Leskun and Brian (Duke) Dutkowski, all still residents of Waterloo.
Dobbyns continues to serve the Black Hawks as supervisor emeritus of off ice officials.
“I felt excited about helping bring great players back to the area,” said Mason. “These guys were starters on the very first Black Hawks team, and I wanted to make sure things went as smooth as possible for their visit. They gave a lot to this team, and we owe them a lot. It is very rewarding for me to help them get here and to have a good time.”
Batley made his debut with the Hawks in 1963 and played through the 1974 season. His hockey journey, however, began many years before he touched down in Waterloo.
Batley was born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada and played high school hockey at Regina. After graduation, he pushed off to Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
During his high school career, Batley played with Don “Butch” Leskun, and the two became friends for life.
“We met back in 1956 at Regina Balfour Tech,” said Batley. “He was also an outstanding football player and we played hockey together with the Regina Caps. We became friends right away. After high school I went to Colorado and met another great hockey player named Brian Dutkowski. Everyone called him Duke.”
After college Batley went to the Calgary Stampede to play hockey, but got a call from Duke to come to Waterloo and play for a fledgling team called the Black Hawks. Batley accepted. But he almost never touched foot in the city.
“When that plane touched down I thought, ‘My God, this is such a small airport and I’m not getting off this plane.’ I was going to stay on board and head for St. Louis,” Batley said.
The 5-foot-8 inch center made the right choice stepping off the plane. He was reunited with Leskun and Dutkowski, and their friendship grew stronger.
Leskun took the very first face off in Black Hawk team history in 1962.
“It was a good decision I made to stay and play in Waterloo,” Leskun remembered. “I was one of the first, and it was exciting to take that first drop of the puck. When I came to Waterloo it was 70 degrees out and I went out and played golf. I fell in love with this area and never wanted to leave. I got married here, got a good job and could play hockey. I had a great life.”
Leskun was employed by Titus Manufacturing and worked under an agreement that he could leave to play hockey.
“I remember getting the first-ever penalty shot for the team that year against Green Bay,” said Leskun. “I played eight years before my knees gave out, and in 1968 I coached this team and we went to Europe to play. We had won the league four years in a row and we wanted to travel to play so people wouldn’t get tired of us winning all the time.”
Batley and Leskun were inseparable. The stories of their shenanigans could fill an encyclopedia of hockey lore. From going through the ice on the lake in Marquette to helping each other through bloody battles on the ice, they, along with Dutkowski, always had each other’s back.
“I remember a game in Green Bay where I took a puck that split my head open and broke my wrist in two places. It was the only game I was ever knocked out,” said Batley. “I got in the locker room and this doctor came in and said I was a mess. He put one stitch in my ear that was falling off and said my wrist was only a sprain. I found out later he was a only a coroner. When we got back to Waterloo, they dropped me off at Allen Hospital where they set my broken wrist and put 19 stitches in my head.”
Batley paid Green Bay back, scoring four goals against them that same season. Batley also scored the winning goal in overtime in the championship match against Marquette.
When the Black Hawks returned home there was a crowd waiting outside the old Hippodrome (McElroy Auditorium) to greet them after a great victory.
“Hockey has given me a lot through the years, but mostly lasting friendships and a wonderful family,” said Batley. “There are so many moments I will always remember, but the ‘family’ I made with the guys I played with will always be strong. We get together as much as we can anymore because we are getting older and there are not that many of us left. We treasure the time we have together and we enjoy sharing it with our own families as a big family reunion.”
When Batley makes the long trek back to Waterloo from St.Cloud, Florida, he stays with Leskun.
“It is always a fun time when he comes back and we all can get together,” said Leskun. “We have made so many friends along the way and filled our lives with great memories. Now Batley will tell you about every one of them. He likes to talk about hockey.”