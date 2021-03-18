Original Black Hawks: Batley, Leskun have reunion at Young Arena

Leskun took the very first face off in Black Hawk team history in 1962.

“It was a good decision I made to stay and play in Waterloo,” Leskun remembered. “I was one of the first, and it was exciting to take that first drop of the puck. When I came to Waterloo it was 70 degrees out and I went out and played golf. I fell in love with this area and never wanted to leave. I got married here, got a good job and could play hockey. I had a great life.”

Leskun was employed by Titus Manufacturing and worked under an agreement that he could leave to play hockey.

“I remember getting the first-ever penalty shot for the team that year against Green Bay,” said Leskun. “I played eight years before my knees gave out, and in 1968 I coached this team and we went to Europe to play. We had won the league four years in a row and we wanted to travel to play so people wouldn’t get tired of us winning all the time.”

Batley and Leskun were inseparable. The stories of their shenanigans could fill an encyclopedia of hockey lore. From going through the ice on the lake in Marquette to helping each other through bloody battles on the ice, they, along with Dutkowski, always had each other’s back.