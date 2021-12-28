Missed opportunities cost Black Hawks in 7-3 loss to Sioux City

The Waterloo Black Hawks had their chances Tuesday night, but they weren't able to capitalize on them as they fell to the Sioux City Musketeers 7-3 at Young Arena. Waterloo is now 12-11-1-1 with 26 points on the season.

"I thought we had some chances tonight to make the game really close," said first year head coach Matt Smaby. "Some self-inflicted mistakes cost us a chance to make it an interesting game. We've got some work to do, for sure. There's some good, but there's plenty of stuff we can work on and learn from. We've got no choice but to keep going."

Defensive breakdowns in the first period resulted in allowing 13 shots on goal with two goals allowed. Bennet Schimek's goal at the 7:25 mark was quickly followed by Owen McLaughlin's goal 1:20 after that. The game remained 2-0 the rest of the opening period as the Black Hawks managed just seven shots on goal.

Waterloo's offense got on track in the second period with 12 shots on goal, but they still fell behind 3-0 after Garrett Brown scored just 22 seconds into the second. At the 6:11 mark, the Hawks finally got on the board thanks to Garrett Schifsky's power play goal on an assist from Cooper Wylie and Mason Reiners. 3-1 is how the game would remain entering the third.

Ben Steeves made it 4-1 just 1:11 into the third, but Waterloo wouldn't give up. Michael LaStarza scored at the 4:02 mark on an assist from Gavin O'Connell and John Waldron cut the deficit to two. Two and a half minutes later, LaStarza struck again thanks to an assist from James Hong and Tucker Shedd to bring the Black Hawks within one, 4-3.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as Steves scored his second goal of the night just 13 seconds later to make it 5-3. The final two Sioux City goals came against an empty net in the last three minutes of the game.

Goalie Jack Williams finished the night with 31 saves and Waterloo went 1-for-4 on power plays.

The Black Hawks will be back in action Wednesday night at the Dubuque Fighting Saints (16-6-2-2) before returning to Waterloo for a New Years Eve date with the Des Moines Buccaneers (8-12-2-1). That game will begin at 6:05 p.m. at Young Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0