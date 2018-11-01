Try 1 month for 99¢

Hockey

  • Former Waterloo Black Hawks and current Vancouver Canucks star Brock Boeser is sponsoring an effort to brighten the lives of Cedar Valley kids with health, economic or family challenges by providing tickets to games at Young Arena.

“Boeser’s Buddies” also provides recipients with behind-the-scenes looks at the Black Hawks’ program along with a visit from Tommy Hawk signed Black Hawks memorabilia and complimentary food and beverages.

Soon, Black Hawks fans will be able to nominate candidates for “Boeser’s Buddies” through the club’s website at www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

  • The Waterloo Black Hawks’ annual “Battle the Black Hawks” bowling event for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is set for Nov. 18 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Fans of all ages are invited to compete against Waterloo players in an interactive bowling game for a chance to win prizes. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for kids age 18 and under.

Fans can register at the Black Hawks’ Young Arena office, at the fan service table at Young Arena on game nights or at Maple Lanes the morning of Nov. 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Basketball

  • The Cedar Valley CourtKings have re-signed guard Aundre Hicks for the 2019 Midwest Basketball League season.

Hicks averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 18 games with the CourtKings during the 2018 seasons. He also led Cedar Valley with a 28.5 ppg average in the MBL playoffs.

