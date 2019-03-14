Basketball
- Northern Iowa’s Ellie Howell, Karli Rucker and Taylor Hagen were named to the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Scholar-Athlete team Tuesday.
Howell (4.0 grade-point average) earned first-team recognition, Rucker (3.40 GPA) was named to the second team and Hagen (3.96 GPA) was an honorable mention selection.
Bowling
- Dubuque Senior High School standout Brandon Birch has signed a letter of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College bowling team.
Birch is a two-time state qualifier who averaged 212.7 this past season.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks will hold their third annual “Rock ‘em, Sock ‘em” game to provide socks for homeless persons in Northeast Iowa.
Fans are encouraged to bring pairs of new socks to the game and toss them onto the ice when Waterloo scores its first goal of the night.
Outdoors
- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. March 25 in Peosta to discuss results of chronic wasting disease and future options.
A tissue sample collected from a road-killed deer 2 1/2 miles southeast of Dubuque tested positive for the fatal disease. Deer have also tested positive in Allamakee, Clayton and Davis counties.
Tennis
- University of Northern Iowa senior Claudia Toledo was named Missouri Valley Conference singles player of the week Tuesday.
Toledo won both her singles matches last week against Milwaukee and Wisconsin-Whitewater to even her season record at 3-3.
Wrestling
- University of Iowa 285-pounder Sam Stoll has received an at-large bid to the NCAA wrestling championships March 21-23 in Pittsburgh.
Stoll will join eight Hawkeyes who earned automatic berths in the tournament with their performances at the Big Ten Championships Saturday and Sunday.
