Hockey

  • The Waterloo Black Hawks have traded Michael Ferrandino to the Central Illinois Flying Aces for defenseman Brehdan Engum.

Ferrandino played 115 regular-season games for Waterloo, recording 24 assists. He had one assist this season in 10 appearances.

Engum, a 6-foot-3, 213-pounder from Burnsville, Minn. with a left-handed shot, has played parts of two seasons for Central Illinois, including 10 games this season.

  • The first 500 kids ages 2-12 will receive a free Waterloo Black Hawks youth hockey jersey Friday, Nov. 16 when Waterloo hosts Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena.

The jersey giveaway is a popular promotion and is made possible by Scheels, Christie Door Company and KWWL.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, contact the Black Hawks box office at (319) 291-7680.

