Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have traded Michael Ferrandino to the Central Illinois Flying Aces for defenseman Brehdan Engum.
Ferrandino played 115 regular-season games for Waterloo, recording 24 assists. He had one assist this season in 10 appearances.
Engum, a 6-foot-3, 213-pounder from Burnsville, Minn. with a left-handed shot, has played parts of two seasons for Central Illinois, including 10 games this season.
- The first 500 kids ages 2-12 will receive a free Waterloo Black Hawks youth hockey jersey Friday, Nov. 16 when Waterloo hosts Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena.
The jersey giveaway is a popular promotion and is made possible by Scheels, Christie Door Company and KWWL.
For more information or to purchase advance tickets, contact the Black Hawks box office at (319) 291-7680.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.