Hockey
- Forward Griffin Ness of the Waterloo Black Hawks Tuesday announced his commitment to play college hockey at North Dakota, beginning in 2020
Ness has eight goals and 19 points through 36 games this season. He played for the U.S. Junior Select Team during the World Junior A Challenge and helped the American team win the gold medal with two goals and two assists, including an overtime game-winner in the semifinals.
Miscellaneous
- Longtime Waterloo West High School volunteer Randy Gericke has been honored with the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association Outstanding Service Award.
Gericke, a 1970 West graduate, was treasurer for the Wahawk Athletic Booster Club for seven years, has been the baseball announcer for 28 years and the football announcer for 11 years. He also ran the concession stand for football and track for 13 years as a volunteer.
Gericke served on the committee for a new football and track stadium, served as president of the Waterloo Jr. Hawks hockey program, the Waterloo Warriors hockey program and the Waterloo Black Hawks for two years each. He’s also been an active member of the Cancer Walk Committee.
In addition, Gericke was heavily involved in fundraising and construction of the baseball press box, concession stand, restrooms, storage building, hitting facility and equipment garage.
Soccer
- The University of Northern Iowa has set its spring women’s soccer schedule.
The Panthers will play both Iowa State (11 a.m.) and Drake (1 p.m.) on March 10 in Ames before hosting Upper Iowa April 3 at 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State-Mankato April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Western Illinois April 27 at noon. Home matches will be played at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
UNI also has an 8-on-8 match at 2 p.m. April 13 against Hawkeye Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.