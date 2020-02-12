Local, Iowa sports briefs

Basketball

Friday’s Cedar Falls at Waterloo East girls’ basketball game will start at 6 p.m. rather than the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.

The Trojans won’t have enough players available for a junior varsity game preceding the varsity, thus the change in the varsity start time.

Softball

Following a successful debut season, the Pinstripe Faithful and Lee Wealth Management Senior Softball League is making plans for its 2020 season.

The league is for players ages 50 and over who will be drafted through a format that assures age equity for each team. The league schedule consists of nine or 10 games played on Tuesday mornings beginning in June.

A registration and informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at the Waterloo Eagles Club, beginning at 6 p.m. Player fees are $25 per player. Team t-shirts are available for an additional $6.

Hockey

Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Gabriel Carriere was named United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week Tuesday following a pair of weekend wins.

Carriere made 18 saves Friday in a 2-1 overtime win, then stopped 33 shots Saturday as Waterloo swept two games from Fargo. Carriere is now 16-4-2 for the season and ranks among the league’s top 10 in goals-against average (2.73), save percentage (.902) and minutes played (1,385).

