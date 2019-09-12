Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks forward Wyatt Schingoethe has committed to play college hockey at the University of Denver, the Black Hawks announced Tuesday.
At 16 years old, Schingoethe was the youngest regular on Waterloo's roster last season when he compiled 33 points on 11 goals and 22 assists with 15 power play points. He returns this season.
"It takes an exceptional player to come in and make a substantial contribution as a 16-year-old," said Black Hawks associate head coach and director of scouting and player personnel Shane Fukushima. "Wyatt proved he had that sort of ability."
- The Dupaco Cowbell Cup Series between United States Hockey League foes Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque will expand for the 2019-20 season.
Each team will host eight home games that count toward the title instead of six, and every matchup between those three teams will factor into awarding the trophy.
Waterloo has won the Cowbell Cup the past three seasons.
Track and field
- Former University of Northern Iowa star Brandon Carnes helped his team to a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay at the Europe vs. USA match competition in Belarus Monday.
Carnes led off the relay and started his foursome toward a 38.70 clocking. The other USA squad won the event in 38.26.
You have free articles remaining.
Carnes is making a strong showing this season. He made the semifinals of the USATF 100-meter race and reached the final of the Adidas Boston Boost Games.
Walleye fishing
- The husband-wife team of Eric and Kenda Nelson of La Crosse, Wis., won the Cedar Valley Walleye Club's Sept. 7 tournament on the Mississippi River at Guttenberg.
The Nelsons put together a five-fish limit of 16.33 pounds to edge Taylor and Connor Steffens of Milwaukee with 15.94 pounds, including a 5.22-pounder that was big fish of the tournament. Mike Everding and Billy Martin of Manchester were third at 11.64. A field of 17 teams participated.
The final CVWC event of the season is a two-day tournament Oct. 26-27 on Pool 9 of the Mississippi at Lansing. For more information, go online at www.cedarvalleywalleyeclub.org.
Volleyball
- Registration deadline is Sept. 25 for fall adult volleyball leagues sponsored by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Men's, women's and co-ed leagues are offered in A, Upper B and B divisions.
Competition takes place in local school gymnasiums and runs for eight weeks. Registration fee is $87 plus tax with a $30 discount for anyone who registers for both fall and spring leagues.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.