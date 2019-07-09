Hockey
- Kent Patterson will return for a second season as the Waterloo Black Hawks’ goaltending coach, the club announced Monday.
Patterson, who also serves as West Director/Lead Instructor for the M.E.G.A. Total Development goaltending program based in the Twin Cities, mentored a talented group of goaltenders in Waterloo last season. Jared Moe, Logan Stein and Evan Fear combined for five shutouts and limited opponents to 2.79 goals per game, fourth-best in the USHL.
Patterson made the USHL All-Rookie team as a goalie for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2006-07, then was a two-year starter during his college career at Minnesota. A 2007 draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, Patterson spent six years in professional hockey.
Volleyball
- The University of Iowa has added Bobby Hughes to its volleyball coaching staff.
You have free articles remaining.
Hughes, owner and director of Skyline Volleyball Club, has 12 years of high school coaching experience and three Illinois High School regional championships at Regina Dominican High school.
The TCU graduate has also coached boys’ high school volleyball and earned the USA Volleyball Robert Lindsay Meritorious Award in 2017.
Hughes will lead the defensive efforts for the Hawkeyes.
Golf
- A school record-tying five Wartburg College golfers have been named Women’s Golf Coaches Association Scholar All-Americans.
To qualify, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. Katie Choate of Cedar Rapids, Brooke Klostermann of Dyersville, Alisha Ford of Grinnell, Mackenzie Roberts of Cedar Falls and Victoria Speltz of New Hampton are Wartburg’s representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.