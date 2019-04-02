Basketball
- Iowa State freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker intends to declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft after just one season with the Cyclones.
Horton-Tucker announced his decision on Twitter on Monday, saying that it’s in his best interests to “start the next chapter” of his life.
Horton-Tucker, a Chicago native, averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game for Iowa State in 2018-19. Although he faded a bit down the stretch, Horton-Tucker’s 235-pound frame — combined with his ability to finish at the rim — could make him an intriguing pro prospect.
Hockey
- A six-assist weekend helped Hank Sorensen of the Waterloo Black Hawks earn his second United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week honor in just over a month Monday.
Sorensen had three assists in Waterloo’s wins at both Muskegon and Chicago over the weekend and now has seven goals and 34 helpers for the season. He ranks second among USHL defensemen in assists and fifth in total points.
During his 146 career games for the Black Hawks, Sorensen has 62 regular-season assists. He needs four in Waterloo’s final five games to surpass Blake Kessel for the most by a defenseman during the club’s junior hockey era.
Shooting
- South Hardin seniors James and Jake Maakestad have signed letters of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College sports shooting team.
The Maakestads are both members of the South Hardin High School trap team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.