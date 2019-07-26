Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks will face Tri-City and Fargo during the United States Hockey League's Fall Classic, which will be played in Pittsburgh for the second straight season.
Fall Classic games will count in the league standings again this season. Waterloo and Tri-City meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, then the Black Hawks and Fargo square off Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Softball
- Four former Iowa high school softball standouts will be inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Hall of Fame Friday in Fort Dodge before the start of the Class 4A state championship game.
Miranda Kramer (Burlington), Kelsey Rethmeier (Winterset), Susan Kies (Newell-Fonda) and Alex Jacobson (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) are this year's inductees.
Basketball
- For the 11th time in 13 seasons and 15th time since 2002, the University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team has earned Women's Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 Honor Roll recognition.
The Panthers had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.504 as a team, ranking 25th in NCAA Division I.
- The Iowa State men's basketball program ranked among the nation's top 20 in attendance last season.
The Cyclones averaged 14,099 fans at Hilton Coliseum for the 15th-best attendance in the country. Syracuse was No. 1 at 21,992, followed by Kentucky (2,1695) and North Carolina (19,715).
- Iowa State will play Auburn in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge, the league office announced Thursday.
The Cyclones will face coach Bruce Pearl's Tigers, who made the Final Four last season, Jan. 25 at Auburn Arena.
- New Hampton's Carnegie Cultural Center will host a program Thursday, July 25 about the history of six-player girls' basketball in Iowa.
The 5 p.m. program will be presented by Karen Mason, Iowa Women's Archivist for the University of Iowa, and Jennifer Sterling, Department of American Studies.
Women are invited to share their stories from the six-player days or share memorabilia.
Miscellaneous
- Muscatine High School recently announced the hiring of Tom Ulses as its new director of athletics.
Ulses, who served as activities director at Waterloo Columbus for the past three years and spent 11 years as the Columbus principal, replaces Mike Morgan, who announced his retirement in May.
