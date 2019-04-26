Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawks star defenseman Mikey Anderson has signed a professional contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Anderson joined the Black Hawks as a 16-year-old for the 2015-16 season and played in 65 of 68 games with 19 points and a plus-6 plus/minus differential.
Anderson also helped the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge, then was drafted by the L.A. Kings in the fourth round of the NHL draft. He spent the past two seasons at Minnesota-Duluth where he was part of two NCAA championship teams. Anderson also played in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships where he helped Team USA win bronze and silver medals, respectively.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks’ ticket office opens Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Fans can purchase individual game tickets to any of the team’s 36 home games at Riverfront Stadium, as well as tickets to the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game July 16 at Riverfront.
