Local, Iowa sports briefs

Waterloo Black Hawks forward Griffin Ness was rewarded for a big weekend Tuesday when the United States Hockey League named him Forward of the Week.

At one point during wins over Muskegon and Team USA, Ness assisted or scored on seven consecutive Waterloo goals. He finished the weekend with five goals and three assists and now ranks second on the team in scoring with 31 points.

MiscellaneousThe University of Northern Iowa’s Women at Play dinner and auction event Saturday raised a record $43,820 for the Panther Scholarship Club.

That figure topped the $38,000 raised during the 2018 event. All funds raised go to the Pat Allen Women at Play Endowment Scholarship Fund which is designated for female Panther student-athletes.

“We appreciate all of our fans that show up to watch our teams compete, but the results from Women at Play show that they also show up with their amazing generosity in support of scholarships,” said UNI Director of Athletics David Harris.

University of Northern Iowa senior Moriah Ross was named Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week Tuesday.

Ross won the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke in a dual victory over Nebraska-Omaha while also swimming legs of the winning 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relays.

