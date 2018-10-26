Try 1 month for 99¢

Hockey

  • Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Hank Sorensen has committed to play college hockey at Northern Michigan next season, the club announced Wednesday.

Sorensen played in his 100th United States Hockey League regular-season game Friday. Last season he had 22 points and a plus-seven differential. He is one of 14 current Black Hawks who have made college commitments.

Wrestling

  • The Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament Dec. 14-15 at Young Arena in Waterloo is looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties.

For more information, contact Deb Jacobs at (319) 433-1816.

Soccer

  • A trio of former Waterloo Columbus standouts were key contributors for the Loras College women's soccer team that recently wrapped up the American Rivers Conference regular-season championship.

Kiki Cabrera, Megan McElmeel and Grace Surma helped the Duhawks (14-3) overall go 7-1 in the league, losing only to Wartburg.

Heading into the league tournament that begins Wednesday, Cabrera has started 16 games with five goals and five assists, McElmeel has played in 11 games in a reserve role with one goal, and Surma has played in all 16 games with six starts at midfielder and on defense.

