Basketball
- Wartburg College coaching legend Lewis “Buzz” Levick was presented with the Wartburg Medal Friday during the Knights’ men’s basketball tournament named in Levick’s honor and played at Levick Arena.
The Wartburg Medal recognizes individuals who have provided significant service to the college over a sustained period of time and have a personal commitment to the college’s mission, quality and character.
Levick was the men’s basketball coach from 1965-93, compiling a 510-226 record with 14 conference championships, 13 postseason tournaments, two trips to the NCAA quarterfinals and nine conference coach of the year honors.
Levick also started the Wartburg Hall of Fame in 1996 and oversaw it for 20 years. He’s a Wartburg Hall of Fame inductee and an honorary Wartburg alumnus.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks’ fifth annual “Battle the Black Hawks” bowling event at Maple Lanes is set for Sunday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Fans can take on the Black Hawks in a special game of bowling. Registration is $15 for adults or $10 for kids under the age of 18. Proceeds will benefit Iow Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
Registration is available at the Black Hawks’ offices in Young Arena, at the Fan Service Table on game nights or at Maple Lanes on the morning of Nov. 24.
Volleyball
- Five Hawkeye Community College volleyball players earned postseason honors from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Wednesday.
Haylee Keune of La Porte City was second-team all-conference and first-team all region. Alison Godwin of Fairfield and Tanyon Schutjer of St. Ansgar earned second-team all-region honors and Paige Eiffler of Reinbeck and Jessica Hopkins of Waterloo were honorable mention all-conference.
- Wartburg College volleyball players Kylie Bildstein and Katie Foster have been named to the AVCA Division III all-region team.
Bildstein led the American Rivers Conference with a .413 hitting percentage while Foster was the league’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.