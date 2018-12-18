Hockey
- Four members of the Waterloo Black Hawks helped the United States team win the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alberta.
The American team, which included Black Hawks forwards Griffin Ness and Connor Caponi along with associated head coach Shane Fukushima and strength and conditioning coach/equipment manager Spenser Popinga, earned the goal medal Sunday by avenging an earlier defeat with a 2-0 shutout of Russia.
Ness had two goals in the tournament, including an overtime game-winner against Canada West, while Caponi had one assist. Matej Blumel, another Black Hawks standout, had two goals and four assists while playing for the Czech Republic.
Wrestling
- University of Northern Iowa 174-pounder Taylor Lujan was named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week Monday.
The eighth-ranked Lujan posted a 14-6 major decision over 14th-ranked Brandon Womack of Cornell Sunday. It was his seventh bonus-point victory of the season for the two-time NCAA qualifier from Carrollton, Georgia.
