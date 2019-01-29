Hockey
- Logan Stein of the Waterloo Black Hawks has been named United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Week.
Stein was pressed into service by an injury to starter Jared Moe Thursday and went on to stop 27 of 28 shots in a 5-1 win over Omaha. Saturday, Stein had 19 saves in a 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids.
Outdoors
- The Northeast Iowa Waterloo chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual fundraising banquet Friday, March 1 at Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo.
The evening begins with social hour at 5 p.m., followed by games, raffle, live and silent auctions and a prime rib or fish dinner.
Tickets are $55 for singles, $75 for couples, $25 for Greenwings (17 and under), which all include DU membership. Dinner-only tickets are $30. Sponsor memberships are available for $275 and a $100 early bird raffle package is also available.
No tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Lance Teisinger at (319) 215-7062.
- Take A Kid Outdoors is hosting an archery and learning session Feb. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Echo Valley Archers’ indoor range on the West Union Fairgrounds.
The free event is open to kids ages 8 and over and their parents.
For more information, contact Ron Lenth at (319) 240-0156.
Basketball
- The 33rd annual Helping Hands 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament will take place Saturday, March 16 in the South Hardin Middle School Gym in Hubbard.’
Divisions are offered for boys and girls in grades 2 through 12 and post-high school. Entry fee is $39 per three-person team.
For more information, contact Lynn Brinkmeyer at (641) 864-2742, (641) 751-3645 or by email at millauto@netins.net.
