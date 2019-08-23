Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks have named Taylor Ward as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season.
Ward, 28, served as head coach of the Skipjacks Hockey Club premier team in York, Pa., last winter and posted a 29-11-2 record. He also spent one year as an assistant with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League, was on the staffs of the Coulee Region Chill of the North American Hockey League and Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's hockey team.
"Taylor has worked with a broad group of athletes in just a few years as a coach," said Black Hawks head coach and general manager P.K. O'Handley. "We were glad to bring him to Waterloo because he has already done a little bit of everything. He's a young man who can help us get to where we want to be at the same time we help him build an already impressive coaching resume."
Ward played collegiate hockey at Wis.-Eau Claire and was part of a Division III national championship team.
Softball
- Several Cedar Valley men's slowpitch softball players competing for the Bagbeys Senior 65AA team took part in a championship run at the Kansas City Monarchs tournament recently in Shawnee, Kansas.
Charlie Aldrich, R.J. Klein, Tom Wymore and Rich Venzke played for Babgeys, which won the title thanks to a 28-run final inning in the championship game. It was tied 22-22 after seven innings before Bagbeys erupted and went on to the victory.
