Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Hockey

  • Waterloo Black Hawks forward Joey Cassetti announced Tuesday that he will play college hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cassetti spent his first two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. National Team Development program before joining Waterloo last season. He had eight goals and 10 assists during the regular season and added two goals and an assist in the playoffs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments