Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks forward Joey Cassetti announced Tuesday that he will play college hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts.
Cassetti spent his first two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the U.S. National Team Development program before joining Waterloo last season. He had eight goals and 10 assists during the regular season and added two goals and an assist in the playoffs.
