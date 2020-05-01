Local, area sports briefs

Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks are pushing back the end of the team’s season ticket renewal period to June 2nd, adding nearly a full month to the original deadline.
Director of Sales Parish Mason explained the decision, which was made after the State of Iowa lengthened COVID-19-related limitations on Black Hawk County businesses through May 15th.
“We are up, operational, and helping our fans, but we know that many of our season ticket holders are still sorting through this major interruption to their regular routine, and we want to be mindful of their needs at this time,” Mason said. “We have set up a special renewal hotline, and I encourage anyone with questions to call or text; we look forward to assisting, and we are all looking ahead toward the 2020/21 season.”
That ticket renewal hotline number is (319) 214-0199.
Wrestling
- The University of Iowa wrestling team set a program record and led the nation with eight wrestlers named to the 2020 NWCA Division I all-American team, the NWCA announced Thursday.
Spencer Lee, Max Murin. Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Abe Assad, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi were among the 175 athletes to earn the recognition. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a 3.2 grade point average and have won 60 percent of their matches, or maintain a 3.0 GPA while earning all-American honors.
Softball
- University of Northern Iowa softball players Sammey Bunch and Adara Opiola have been selected as Missouri Valley Conference first team Scholar Athletes, announced the league Wednesday.
It is the third honor for Bunch, who carries a 3.63 grade point average in Movement and Exercise Science. Opiola was a honorable mention selection in 2019, and has a 3.81 GPA while majoring in Political Science.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!