  • A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks draft picks are among 42 players selected to take part in the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game Sept. 19 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Ryan Drkulec, a forward from Frisco, Texas, and Ryan Swankler, a forward from North Huntingdon, Pa., will play in the seventh annual showcase. Drkulec played for Shattuck-St. Mary's U18 team last winter.

  • The Cedar Valley Push-Up Brawlers are looking for skaters and referees.

An informational meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. in Gateway Park in Cedar Falls. There will also be an opportunity to practice skating.

Anyone who identifies as a female and is 18 years or older can skate with the Brawlers while anyone over 18 may train to be part of the referee crew or a non-skating official.

The league also has the Mad Catters junior team for those who aren't 18.

For more information, email cvrollerderby@gmail.com or go online at cvrollerderby.com.

