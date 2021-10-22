Lincoln clips Black Hawks, 3-2

WATERLOO -- Late goals in every period carried the Lincoln Stars to a 3-2 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday at Young Arena.

The result lifted the visitors to first place in the USHL Western Conference, one point ahead of the Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm, who each lost in other league action.

Connor Brown’s first USHL score sent the Black Hawks ahead 12:49 into the game. A speedy breakout triggered by Conner Schneider allowed Carter Batchelder to set up Brown in the slot just outside the Lincoln crease, and Waterloo’s youngest player slipped a low shot past Cameron Whitehead.

However, late in the period, Lincoln had nearly six straight minutes of power play time, which ended on a one-time blast out of the right circle by Dalton Norris, tying the score with 25 seconds left before intermission.

At the tail-end of the second, Lincoln added another final-minute goal to take the lead with eight clicks remaining. Working the left wing boards, Aidan Thompson set up Luke Johnson for a spinning chance near the dot which found a seam between Jack Williams and the crossbar.

The 2-1 score carried into the closing stage of the game, after the Hawks pulled Williams with just over three minutes left in an effort to even the count. Lincoln located Waterloo’s open net with 1:20 remaining, breaking the puck out of their defensive zone to leave Gleb Veremyev with a tap in behind the Hawks defense.

Less than a minute later and with the Hawks’ net empty once again, Tucker Ness blasted a shot toward the Lincoln crease as he strode across the blue line. Whitehead could not keep it out. The puck landed behind him and bounced across the goal line. However, Waterloo could not add another during the final shift of the game.

Whitehead made 29 saves as Waterloo outshot Lincoln 31-29.

