Lincoln blows past Black Hawks, 7-3

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Stars scored three times each in the second and third period as the Stars pulled away from the Waterloo Black Hawks for a 7-3 United States Hockey League win Friday in Lincoln, Neb.

Aidan Thompson had two goals and two assists to lead Lincoln.

Waterloo got goals from Michael LaStarza, Max Sasson and Dane Montgomery.

The two teams play again Saturday in Waterloo at Young Arena.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;0;2 -- 3

Lincoln;1;3;3 -- 7

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Lincoln, Carter Schade (Aidan Thompson, Jack O’Leary), 17:42, 2. Waterloo, Dane Waterloo (Max Sasson), 19:01. Penalties – Alex Gaffney Wat (tripping), 5:28, Owen Ozar, Wat (slashing), 16:20, James Stefan, Lin (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:20.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Lincoln, Jack Horbach (Noah Laba, Gleb Vermyev) 6:25, 4. Lincoln, Michael Mastrodomenico (Trevor Mitchell, Thompson), 9:49, 5. Lincoln, Stanley Cooley (Griffin Juereck, Nick Nardecchia), 12:39. Penalties – Veremyev, Lin (high sticking), 1:21, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat (interference), 14:29, Horbach, Lin (19:55.