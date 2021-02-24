Leading off

Hockey

Waterloo Black Hawks forward Wyatt Schingoethe has committed to the University of Western Michigan to continue his hockey career.

Schingoethe is in his third year with Waterloo. As a 16-year old rookie, the Illinois native registered 11 goals and 22 assists while appearing in all 62 games.

Last winter, Schingoethe had 17 goals and 21 assists in the COVID-19 shortened season. So far this season, Schingoethe has eight goals and six assists.

Schingoethe was a seventh round draft choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Mark Friedman will make his way from one side of the Alleghenies to the other after being waived by the Philadelphia Flyers, then claimed Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Friedman’s relocation comes after he had spent his entire professional career in the Flyers organization. He was drafted by Philadelphia in 2014 during the third round (85th overall) after spending two years with the Black Hawks.

Friedman first joined the Black Hawks ahead of the 2012/13 USHL campaign and was part of the squad which went to Omsk, Russia, to claim a silver medal during the 2012 Junior Club World Cup.