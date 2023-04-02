The Waterloo Black Hawks were third in the USHL Western Conference for less than 24 hours, swinging back into second Saturday with a 4-3 victory against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box.

Lincoln had won by the same score a night earlier to temporarily supplant the Hawks. Waterloo now holds the position by one point with seven games remaining. Lincoln plays six more times in the regular season.

The Hawks scored seconds after the game’s first power play ended. Gavyn Thoreson had the puck between the right circle and the edge of the crease, spinning a pass from there to the opposite ring where Miko Matikka was left with an open side at 11:10 of the opening period.

Gavin O’Connell added the next goal at 14:24. After just keeping the puck in at the right point, he turned and lifted a shot toward the net that got through traffic and past Lucas Massie.

Lincoln came back to level the score in the second. The rally began with a power play goal at 6:40 when Tanner Ludtke squeezed a shot between Jack Spicer and the post at his right. Then at 9:47, Ludtke’s shot from the right circle was redirected in by Mason Marcellus.

The tie score held through another Lincoln power play. Just over a minute after the Hawks came back to full strength, Caden Brown sped into the offensive zone, setting up Garrett Schifsky barreling up the slot. The Black Hawks’ captain whipped a backhander past Massie at 17:28.

The home team re-tied the contest one more time in the third. Ludtke scored from close range; his shot from just outside the crease at 2:23 trickled across the goal line.

O’Connell’s second of the game gave Waterloo the lead for good at 8:39. Speeding into the zone on right wing, the veteran forward still had enough of an angle below the right dot to beat Massie inside the opposite post.

Waterloo also reversed the shots on goal after allowing a season-high 45 shots Friday. The Hawks had 22 attempts in the first period and finished the night with a 39-23 margin. Jack Spicer claimed the win with 20 saves.

The Hawks complete their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

The Waterloo Black Hawks were third in the USHL Western Conference for less than 24 hours, swinging back into second Saturday with a 4-3 victory against the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box.

Lincoln had won by the same score a night earlier to temporarily supplant the Hawks. Waterloo now holds the position by one point with seven games remaining. Lincoln plays six more times in the regular season.

The Hawks scored seconds after the game’s first power play ended. Gavyn Thoreson had the puck between the right circle and the edge of the crease, spinning a pass from there to the opposite ring where Miko Matikka was left with an open side at 11:10 of the opening period.

Gavin O’Connell added the next goal at 14:24. After just keeping the puck in at the right point, he turned and lifted a shot toward the net that got through traffic and past Lucas Massie.

Lincoln came back to level the score in the second. The rally began with a power play goal at 6:40 when Tanner Ludtke squeezed a shot between Jack Spicer and the post at his right. Then at 9:47, Ludtke’s shot from the right circle was redirected in by Mason Marcellus.

The tie score held through another Lincoln power play. Just over a minute after the Hawks came back to full strength, Caden Brown sped into the offensive zone, setting up Garrett Schifsky barreling up the slot. The Black Hawks’ captain whipped a backhander past Massie at 17:28.

The home team re-tied the contest one more time in the third. Ludtke scored from close range; his shot from just outside the crease at 2:23 trickled across the goal line.

O’Connell’s second of the game gave Waterloo the lead for good at 8:39. Speeding into the zone on right wing, the veteran forward still had enough of an angle below the right dot to beat Massie inside the opposite post.

Waterloo also reversed the shots on goal after allowing a season-high 45 shots Friday. The Hawks had 22 attempts in the first period and finished the night with a 39-23 margin. Jack Spicer claimed the win with 20 saves.

The Hawks complete their three-game weekend on Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Waterloo 2 1 1 - 4

Lincoln 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Matikka 26 (Thoreson, Robertson), 11:10. 2, Waterloo, O'Connell 18 14:24. Penalties-Dunbar Lin (tripping), 9:08; Yavash Lin (cross checking), 17:15; Lindberg Wat (roughing), 19:30; Rinzel Wat (checking from behind), 19:30; Hart Lin (roughing), 19:30.

2nd Period-3, Lincoln, Ludtke 29 (Marcellus, Fernandez), 6:40 (PP). 4, Lincoln, Marcellus 17 (Ludtke, Fernandez), 9:47. 5, Waterloo, Schifsky 24 (Brown, Kerr), 17:28. Penalties-Pionk Wat (interference), 5:16; Brown Wat (roughing), 8:49; Hart Lin (roughing), 8:49; Grimes Lin (roughing), 11:03; Benoit Wat (interference), 14:14.

3rd Period-6, Lincoln, Ludtke 30 (Mangan, Ali), 2:23. 7, Waterloo, O'Connell 19 (Thoreson), 8:39. Penalties-Hart Lin (checking from behind), 15:04.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 22-10-7-39. Lincoln 1-14-8-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Lincoln 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Spicer 21-9-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Lincoln, Massie 11-5-1-0 (39 shots-35 saves).

A-

Referees-Alex Berard.

Linesmen-Zach Carson, Tyler Willie.