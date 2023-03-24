WATERLOO — A trio of unanswered goals proved the difference as the Waterloo Black Hawks improved to 34-17-1 with a 3-2 win over Des Moines on Friday.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby saw room for improvement in the Black Hawks performance despite being pleased to see his team come away with a win.

“We did some good stuff for sure,” Smaby said. “Des Moines, they were competitive. They played right to the end…I thought our puck management was just okay. At times, we gave up some chances and opportunities because we did not take care of the puck, but we found a way to win which is always good. We will take that and we will learn from some of our mistakes”

Des Moines struck first as Lubomir Kupco finished off a 3-on-1 opportunity with his 15th goal of the season. Waterloo defenseman Garrett Brown coughed up the puck on the attacking blue line and got caught flat footed as a trio of Buccaneers descended on Black Hawks netminder Emmett Croteau.

The Bucs’ one goal lead lasted less than two minutes as Griffin Erdman buried a rebound off a Ben Robertson attempt to tie the game at 1-1. Robertson showed off exceptional puck control skills as he carried the around the Des Moines zone to get an attempt from the right wing slot.

“I picked up the puck, found myself with a little time and space and picked my head up,” Robertson said. “No one was coming to me, so—I have seen (Sam) Rinzel do that play many times—I tried to take the puck to the net, put the puck to the net and good things happen.”

Waterloo entered the second period with a surge in energy and nearly broke the tie in the first four minutes as Miko Matikka managed to sneak between the Des Moines defensive pairing. However, the breakout pass hit the forward in his skates, costing him momentum and a chance to put a move on Korec. The Black Hawks leading scorer settled for a quick snapshot which the Bucs netminder Jan Korec swallowed up.

Just over two minutes later, Waterloo forward David Klee drew a penalty on Des Moines Aiden VanRooyan. VanRooyan cross checked Klee as Waterloo overwhelmed the Bucs net.

Matikka backhanded a Robertson rebound by Korec with 35 seconds remaining in the power play to put Waterloo in front for the first time. The tally was the forward’s 25th of the season and seventh power play marker.

Smaby said he was pleased to see Robertson get rewarded with his pair of assists.

“Tonight—and really all year—his puck play has been insane,” Smaby said. “He is very poised with it. He can extend plays. He can extend zone time. He is a threat when the puck is on his stick.”

Waterloo failed to convert on one other man advantage before the end of the period.

Following 40 minutes of action, Des Moines swapped netminders, giving Max Lundgren the crease for the third period.

Thirty seconds into the third period, Robertson took a tripping penalty after losing his handle and sweeping the legs out from underneath a Des Moines forward in an effort to regain control of the puck.

Waterloo managed to kill of the penalty before Gavin O’Connell scored the Black Hawks’ third unanswered goal. O’Connell tipped an Aaron Pionk shot from the point by Lundgren with 10:45 remaining in the third period.

Facing a 6-on-4 situation as Des Moines pulled Lundgren while on the power play with 4:05 left in the third period, Waterloo held off the Buccaneers Hail Mary attempt as Croteau came up big in net.

“He has been great,” Smaby said. “The last three times he has been in net he as really been tested late…He made a huge save for us. He has been really solid.”

Frustration reached a boiling point for Des Moines as Joey Muldowney took a comeback-killing interference penalty with 2:38 to play.

The Bucs killed off the man advantage and found the back of the net with 35 seconds to play to pull within in one goal of Waterloo, but the Black Hawks held on for the 3-2 win.

Up next, the Black Hawks host the Western Conference cellar-dwelling Omaha Lancers at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Robertson, the playoff-bound Black Hawks are looking to clean up a few areas of their game and regain form ahead of the final month of the season.

“Good teams do not change their game going into the playoffs,” Robertson said. “They already have their game solid. So, [we are] still trying to work out a couple kinks. We are just trying to keep building off our game so when playoffs come we are ready to roll.”

“We will regroup and try to get a better effort tomorrow.”

Waterloo 3, Des Moines 2 Des Moines 1 0 1 - 2 Waterloo 1 1 1 - 3 1st Period-1, Des Moines, Kupco 15 (West), 6:20. 2, Waterloo, Erdman 12 (Robertson, Kerr), 8:17. Penalties-No Penalties 2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Matikka 25 (Robertson, O'Connell), 8:02 (PP). Penalties-Van Rooyan Dm (cross checking), 6:37; Stjernberg Dm (slashing), 13:07. 3rd Period-4, Waterloo, O'Connell 17 (Pionk, Schifsky), 9:15. 5, Des Moines, Rourke 7 (Vaarwerk, West), 19:24. Penalties-Robertson Wat (tripping), 0:30; Bartle Dm (cross checking), 11:17; Geary Wat (slashing), 14:34; Muldowney Dm (interference), 17:22. Shots on Goal Des Moines 5-8-10-23. Waterloo 11-15-10-36. Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 0 / 2; Waterloo 1 / 4. Goalies-Des Moines, Korec 5-11-3-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Waterloo, Croteau 13-9-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). A-3,001 Referees-Charlie Van Kula, Default Referee. Linesmen-Reilly Hickey, Matthew Valerio.