The Waterloo Black Hawks matched their season-best scoring mark with a 7-1 win over the league-leading Fargo Force on Saturday, clinching a Clark Cup Playoff berth in the process.

Waterloo joins Fargo as the second team to officially claim one of the USHL’s 12 postseason bids.

Saturday’s matchup concluded a three-game weekend against the Force, marking the first time Waterloo has faced the same opponent three times in three days during the regular season since October of 1999. The Hawks won Thursday’s opener 3-2 in a shootout. Fargo took the middle game 4-3.

After allowing three goals during the first period in Friday’s affair, the Hawks turned the tables in the weekend finale. Waterloo went to the lead just 1:42 into the game, with Gavin O’Connell setting up Garrett Schifsky for the opening score from close range.

Waterloo made the most of two first period power plays at the same time the Force were going 0-for-2 on their early tries. With one second remaining on the Hawks’ first advantage, Gavin Lindberg and Griffin Erdman were at the front of the net to jam in a rebound at 10:30. Back on another power play at 17:57, a pass into the left wing circle left Miko Matikka with an open side.

The Force scored nine seconds later; Mac Swanson’s feed from circle-to-circle set up Cole Knuble from the left hashmark.

However, the Hawks reestablished a three-goal lead with 4.6 seconds to go before intermission, thanks to Schifsky’s second goal. Brown was behind the Fargo net; from there he slipped a pass to Schifsky, cutting across the slot for a backhander.

Emmett Croteau made 16 saves during a scoreless second period. For the night, the Black Hawks’ netminder turned away 37 Fargo shots. His performance was a follow-up on a 42-save victory Thursday.

Waterloo stacked up three more goals in the third, starting at 3:16 when Gavyn Thoreson squeezed a transition chance between the shortside post and relief netminder Anton Castro. Only 1:32 later, Ben Robertson kept a puck at the blue line, whisking a shot to the net, which created a rebound for James Hong to bang in.

Thoreson added the game’s final goal at 14:46. With the Force trying to push the puck under Castro, it slipped to the edge of the crease for a tap in with Thoreson coming from behind the net.

Saturday's game wrapped up a sequence in which the Black Hawks played six out of seven on the road. The team is back on home ice next weekend, starting with a Friday night matchup at 7:05 p.m. against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Waterloo 7, Fargo 1 Waterloo 4 0 3 - 7 Fargo 1 0 0 - 1 1st Period-1, Waterloo, Schifsky 22 (O'Connell), 1:42. 2, Waterloo, Lindberg 13 (Brown, Pionk), 10:30 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Matikka 24 (O'Connell, Thoreson), 17:57 (PP). 4, Fargo, Knuble 26 (Swanson, Link), 18:06. 5, Waterloo, Schifsky 23 (Brown, Pionk), 19:56. Penalties-Hong Wat (high sticking), 5:59; Gruba Fgo (holding), 8:31; Schifsky Wat (high sticking), 14:14; Mehlenbacher Fgo (hooking), 16:01. 2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Russell Fgo (hooking), 6:23; Erdman Wat (roughing), 8:31; Knuble Fgo (roughing), 8:31; Russell Fgo (roughing), 8:31; Klee Wat (tripping), 11:02; Brown Wat (roughing), 17:15; Link Fgo (roughing), 17:15. 3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Thoreson 6 (Geary, Baker), 3:16. 7, Waterloo, Hong 14 (Robertson), 4:38. 8, Waterloo, Thoreson 7 14:46. Penalties-Mehlenbacher Fgo (tripping), 5:07; Geary Wat (major-fighting, game ejection-second misconduct, misconduct-fighting), 10:36; Russell Fgo (major-fighting, misconduct-fighting), 10:36; Benoit Wat (slashing), 11:08; Lindberg Wat (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:46; Turner Fgo (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:46. Shots on Goal-Waterloo 13-5-10-28. Fargo 13-16-9-38. Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 5; Fargo 0 / 4. Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 12-9-0-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Fargo, Marinov 20-1-1-3 (13 shots-9 saves); Castro 16-8-1-1 (15 shots-12 saves). A-3,977 Referees-Bobby Lukkason, Ryan Siegel. Linesmen-James McQuesten, Dana Naylor.