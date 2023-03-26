Michael Hrabal stopped everything and Ryan Kusler scored twice during a 4-0 Omaha Lancers win Saturday against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena.

It is the second time during Waterloo’s last three home games that an opposing goaltender has produced a flawless performance. Hrabal’s 35 saves equal the number Sam Scopa made in a 1-0 Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win on March 11th.

Omaha scored the only goal in the first following a faceoff win in the Black Hawks zone. Aleksi Kivioja came from behind the Hawks net and slung a pass to the bottom of the right circle; Kusler was waiting there to snap in his chance. Waterloo had the only power play of the period, but two quality shorthanded saves by Jack Spicer on Nick Pierre and Griffin Jurecki were the only thing that kept the Lancers from extending the lead.

The Hawks did not score in the second during a major penalty against the Lancers. Ultimately, Waterloo’s power play unit ended the night 0-for-3.

At 1:46 of the third, the Lancers added the first of their insurance goals. With both teams scrambling near the side of the Waterloo net, the puck squirted back to the top of the left circle, and William Smith put in a shot through traffic from there.

Kusler’s second goal came at 8:11, unassisted, after a turnover left him alone with the puck between the circles.

Spicer was called to the bench with five-and-a-half minutes to go. Adam Cardona scored into the empty net from his own zone a little more than three minutes later.

The Hawks are on the road for their next four games, including three next weekend. Friday and Saturday, Waterloo travels to meet the Lincoln Stars, then moves on to Sioux City next Sunday.

Omaha 4, Waterloo 0 Omaha 1 0 3 - 4 Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0 1st Period-1, Omaha, Kusler 3 (Kivioja, Picozzi), 7:04. Penalties-Smith Oma (tripping), 15:00. 2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kruse Oma (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 7:12; Pionk Wat (tripping), 8:02; Rinzel Wat (slashing), 14:37. 3rd Period-2, Omaha, Smith 1 (Jurecki, Pierre), 1:46. 3, Omaha, Kusler 4 8:11. 4, Omaha, Cardona 4 (Montgomery), 17:42 (EN). Penalties-Kusler Oma (roughing), 16:32; Schifsky Wat (roughing), 16:32; Romer Oma (slashing), 19:32. Shots on Goal Omaha 8-8-9-25. Waterloo 9-9-17-35. Power Play Opportunities-Omaha 0 / 1; Waterloo 0 / 3. Goalies-Omaha, Hrabal 8-12-4-3 (35 shots-35 saves). Waterloo, Spicer 20-9-1-0 (24 shots-21 saves). A-3,038