OMAHA – Garrett Schifsky tipped home a Ben Robertson shot late in the second period and that goal proved to be the game winner Friday as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Omaha Lancers in United States Hockey League action.

The goal came on the power play and came with 1 minute and 50 seconds left in the second. It was Schifsky’s second of the game and 27th of the season.

Waterloo took an early lead on Schifsky’s 26th of the season 5:27 into the first on an assist from Caden Brown.

Omaha scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second, before Jaedon Kerr scored his second goal of the season to tie it with 10:15 left in the second.

Gavin O’Connell scored in the opening minutes of the third to wide Waterloo’s lead to 4-2 as the Black Hawks remained one point ahead of Lincoln, a 4-3 OT winner over Fargo Friday, in the USHL Western Conference standings.

The Black Hawks host Sioux City tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Young Arena.