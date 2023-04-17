WATERLOO — Two games remain in the United States Hockey League regular season and the Waterloo Black Hawks sit in second place in the Western Conference.

Despite winning the regular season series over the Fargo Force, Waterloo cannot jump the league-leaders for the top spot in the West. With 84 points, Fargo holds a five point lead over Waterloo, who can only climb as high as 83 points with a pair of wins.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said the Black Hawks have not focused on the standings and playoff seedings as the season draws to a close.

“For us, it is a game at a time,” Smaby said. “What is in front of us. We have to take care of our business—what it is we have to do…It will play out as it plays out. We can only take care of what is right in front of us.”

Similarly, goaltender Emmett Croteau said Waterloo took an “us versus us” mentality into the final month of the season.

“We are playing against ourselves,” Croteau said. “[We are] making sure, every night, that we are doing what is best for us and not worrying about anything else besides that.”

Although they cannot secure home-ice throughout the Clark Cup Playoffs, the Black Hawks can earn a first-round bye with a second place finish in the west.

Leading the Lincoln Stars by a point in the standings, Waterloo can finish no worse than the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Waterloo can earn the No. 2 seed outright with wins in both of its final two games—both against the Dubuque Fighting Saints—or two losses by Lincoln, which faces the playoff-bound Tri-City Storm, who is locked into the No. 4 spot, in both of its final two games.

The Black Hawks can also lock up the No. 2 seed with one win and an overtime loss. In such a scenario, two Lincoln wins would put the Black Hawks and Stars in a tie with 82 points and 36 regulation plus overtime wins, but Waterloo would own the tiebreaker with a 5-1 head-to-head record against Lincoln.

If Lincoln loses on Friday and Waterloo either wins or loses in overtime, Waterloo will own the No. 2 seed prior to Saturday’s game.

The Clark Cup Playoffs begin on April 24 with best of three series, pitting the No. 4 seeds against the No. 5 seeds and No. 3 seeds against the No. 6 seeds. Higher seeds host all three games in the first round.

The winner of the No. 3 versus No. 6 series automatically faces the No. 2 seed while the winner of the No. 4 versus No. 5 series automatically faces the No. 1 seed. Both semifinal series, which begin on April 28, are best of three series with all three games at the higher seeds’ home location.

Conference finals (May 5-11) and the Clark Cup Final (May 13-23) will both be best of five series featuring home games at both team’s venues.