WATERLOO — Three unanswered goals powered the Dubuque Fighting Saints over the Waterloo Black Hawks in the regular season finale, Saturday night.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said the Black Hawks failed to put the Saints away after taking a 2-0 lead in the first period.

“It is late season hockey,” Smaby said. “There are ebs and flows in momentum. That is part of it…I thought we took our foot off the gas in the second period and opened the door for them to get right back in the game which they did.”

“I was actually pretty happy with our third period. Overall, over the course of the whole game, I thought we had a bunch of really good looks and chances. We just did not capitalize.”

Riding a five-game winning streak, Waterloo dominated the first period of play, outshooting the Saints 11-3 in the process. Waterloo’s relentless attack paid off twice in the opening frame on Saturday night.

With nine minutes remaining in the first, Forward Teddy Townsend intercepted a Dubuque outlet pass and got the puck to defenseman Nate Benoit. Benoit rifled a shot on net which Dubuque netminder Marcus Brannman got a piece of the shot, but Gavyn Thoreson poked a fluttering puck over the line for the 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, David Klee found Connor Brown streaking up the right wing side. Brown put a move on the Saints defender and beat Brannman on his blocker side to give Waterloo a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

“I wanted to put it through his legs,” Brown said. “I saw him turn so I thought that was the best choice for me at that moment.”

Dubuque mustered a quick response to start the second period, scoring 14 seconds into the frame. Michael Burchill got alone in front of Waterloo netminder Jack Spicer and cut the Black Hawks lead in half off a feed from Jake Sondreal.

Dubuque tied the game at 2-2 three minutes later.

Owen Michaels scored off an assist from James Reeder after Waterloo failed to clear a rebound in front of Spicer.

Michaels’ goal held up as the final goal of the second period as Waterloo killed off penalties on defenseman Sam Rinzel and Klee in the final 16 minutes of the frame.

Dubuque dominated play in the second period, outshooting the Black Hawks 12-7 and stole momentum heading into the final period of play.

With 3:07 to go in the third period, Dubuque took the lead on a power play marker.

Spicer made the stop on the initial chance, but could not corral the rebound. Dubuque forward Oliver Moberg managed to jam home the loose puck to put Dubuque in front, 3-2. A slashing penalty Griffin Erdman gave Dubuque the man advantage.

Waterloo did not manage a response, falling by one goal in the final game of the regular season.

Despite the loss, the Black Hawks close out the regular season tied for the league-lead in wins at 40-21-1-0. Despite tying Fargo for the most wins in the league, Waterloo enters the Clark Cup playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference as the Force edged out Waterloo in regular season points, 88-81.

Following a first round bye, Waterloo will face the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 series, which pits the (37-20-3-1) Lincoln Stars against the (25-28-5-3) Des Moines Buccaneers, in the conference semifinals. The semifinals begin on April 28 and will consist of a best of three series.