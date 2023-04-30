WATERLOO — The Lincoln Stars ended the Waterloo Black Hawks’ season with a 3-1 in game three of the Western Conference semifinals, Sunday.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he was disappointed in the outcome, but proud of his team following the loss.

“It is hard to find words,” Smaby said. “I am proud of the work the group put in during the season. It is not the result we wanted and it is disappointing for sure. But, I cannot say we did not give it our all tonight.”

“This one will sting for a long time. It is not going to be the memory this season because there were plenty of good and plenty of highs. But, it is disappointing.”

According to Smaby, Waterloo came up short because they failed to generate sustained pressure and made life easy for Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead.

“Our plays were not connecting, our passes were not connecting,” Smaby said. “[We] could not string two, three, four passes together to generate chances and opportunities. It is hard to get to the middle of the ice…It is hard to get in to the net front. It is hard to get in the goalies eyes.”

Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo credited his team’s ability to escape Waterloo with a pair of wins in the series to their team identity.

“The first two games are high-scoring affairs,” Russo said. “We knew tonight was going to be a tight game. We just stuck to our process. We have a group of guys that believe in each other and believe in the identity of our team…We were able to find a way.”

“It is a challenge to play in [Young Arena]. There is no question about it. But, we were able to just stick with it.”

Both teams featured shakeups to their lineups as Waterloo forward Garrett Schifsky and Lincoln forward Doug Grimes received suspensions stemming from game two of the series.

Neither team found the back of the net to start—although Lincoln drew iron around six minutes into the period— as both teams looked to continue the physical play of the previous two games.

After Waterloo failed to capitalize on a German Yavash penalty, the Stars took a 1-0 lead.

With play in the Black Hawks attacking zone, Lincoln forward Mason Marcellus intercepted a pass near the top of the circle and raced up the left-wing side on a 3-on-1. The Stars made Waterloo pay for the turnover as Marcellus put the puck right on the tape of Jack Larrigan, who beat Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau on his glove side to make it 1-0 Stars with 8:18 remaining in the frame.

Despite outshooting Lincoln, 7-5, the Black Hawks failed to respond before the end of the first period.

However, in similar fashion to games one and two, Waterloo struck first in the second period to tie the game 1-1. Just over six minutes into the frame, Waterloo forward Caden Brown won an attack-zone faceoff to Griffin Erdman, who sent a quick pass over the defenseman Ben Robertson. Robertson made the most of his ample time and space, drifting into the high slot and burying a wrist shot over the glove of Whitehead.

With 4:08 remaining in the second period, Lincoln defenseman DJ Hart received a five-minute major plus a game misconduct penalty for a dangerous hit on Waterloo forward Owen Baker.

Waterloo failed to capitalize on the extend man advantage, however.

“We hit a crossbar,” Smaby said. “Maybe that changes things. To not get one coming out of that, you try not to make that a moment swing. I do not think we deflated from that, but we did not gain a bunch of momentum either.”

Riding the momentum of their successful penalty kill, the Lincoln Stars jumped in front early in the third.

Less than two minutes after the conclusion of the Hart penalty, the Stars found in the back of the net. Marcellus received a pass from Larrigan and glided across the slot. Marcellus’ movement muddied the net front and created a screen which prevented Croteau from getting a solid view of Marcellus’ shot.

Marcellus’ goal put the Stars on top, 2-1, with 17:26 remaining in regulation.

Lincoln added an empty goal, scored by former Black Hawk Daniel Sambuco, with 1:12 left in the game to seal the win and eliminate Waterloo from Clark Cup playoff contention.

The Lincoln Stars advance to the Western Conference Finals where they will face the Anderson Cup-winning Fargo Force. Russo said his team looks forward to the best of five series.

“We are confident,” Russo said. “They are a great team. They are coached well. They are a group that has had a great regular season. We are going to go into Scheels Arena this weekend and be ready to play.”