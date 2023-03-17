The Waterloo Black Hawks came away with a win from the first of three road games against the Fargo Force, despite never leading in regulation during Thursday’s 3-2 shootout decision.

Emmett Croteau made 42 stops in 65 minutes. It was his biggest save count during a three-year career with the Black Hawks. Croteau’s evening included a perfect 20 saves in the second period and seven during the five-minute overtime.

Waterloo won three-frame shootout 2-1. Both teams were denied on their first opportunity before Miko Matikka rifled a shot past Matej Marinov’s glove. Croteau got a piece of Zam Plante’s attempt on the next Fargo try, but the puck ended up deflecting between the pipes. However, Caden Brown fired a chance inside the post at Marinov’s right, and Croteau denied Fargo leading scorer Cole Knuble’s bid to extend the tie-breaker.

The night’s first goal had come as the result of Fargo’s persistence in the offensive zone, keeping in a couple of clearing attempts. Bret Link’s tally was the result 6:01 into the game, as Link navigated from the high slot around a defender, before slipping in a low shot.

The Black Hawks had the only score in the second, despite being outshot 20-8. After a takeaway just inside the Waterloo blue line, Griffin Erdman scooted a pass to Matikka, who had a step on his defender. Marinov got part of Matikka’s shot from the inside edge of the right circle, but the puck got past him inside the post at his right.

Waterloo could not nudge in front despite two early third period power plays. However, the Hawks denied three straight Force advantages in the middle-to-late part of the period.

It looked like Fargo might have had the winner with 1:11 to go. Link trailed a rush and received a drop pass, sending his shot from the slot to the top corner.

The Force lead lasted just nine seconds. Waterloo won the ensuing faceoff and got the puck deep. Garrett Schifsky wrestled the puck off the end boards. His centering pass his Gavin Lindberg’s skate and caught a bit of Marinov, trickling across the goal line at 18:58.

The Hawks survived one more test as the Force spent two out of the five minutes in overtime on a power play. For the night, Waterloo denied all eight Fargo special teams situations.

The Black Hawks and Force continue their three-game weekend series on Friday at 7:05, then meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 3, Fargo 2 (F/SO) Waterloo 0 1 1 0 - 3 Fargo 1 0 1 0 - 2 1st Period-1, Fargo, Link 19 (Knuble, Swanson), 6:01. Penalties-Russell Fgo (high sticking), 8:21; Bade Wat (holding), 13:11; Brown Wat (holding), 16:18; Napier Fgo (roughing), 19:43. 2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Matikka 23 (Erdman), 11:37. Penalties-Bade Wat (roughing), 5:52; Knuble Fgo (tripping, roughing), 5:52; Brown Wat (roughing), 9:09; Geary Wat (roughing), 17:57. 3rd Period-3, Fargo, Link 20 (Swanson, Boser), 18:49. 4, Waterloo, Lindberg 12 (Schifsky), 18:58. Penalties-Scott Fgo (tripping), 1:28; Smolen Fgo (tripping), 3:45; Thoreson Wat (tripping), 8:41; Rinzel Wat (hooking), 12:33; Baker Wat (tripping), 14:27. 1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Thoreson Wat (slashing), 1:17; Croteau Wat (misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:00; Link Fgo (misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:00. Shootout - Waterloo 2 (O'Connell NG, Matikka G, Brown G), Fargo 1 (Link NG, Plante G, Knuble NG). Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-9-6-3-1-28. Fargo 8-20-9-7-0-44. Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 5; Fargo 0 / 8. Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 11-9-0-0 (44 shots-42 saves). Fargo, Marinov 20-0-1-3 (27 shots-25 saves). A-2,997 Referees-Bobby Lukkason, Ryan Siegel. Linesmen-James McQuesten, Daniel Naylor.