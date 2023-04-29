WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks responded to a blowout loss in game one of the Western Conference semifinals with a 4-1 win in game two, Saturday.

Waterloo never trailed in a game that proved to be a fitting, physical sequel to the Stars’ 7-2 win, Friday night.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he was proud of the response of his team following their loss on Friday.

“The most important thing was winning battles, competing, winning races,” Smaby said. “I thought on the whole we did a much better job of that. We played physical. We played hard.”

Riding the momentum of its game one victory, Lincoln controlled the game to start, outshooting Waterloo 6-1 through the first five minutes of action. However, after Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau held the Stars scoreless, the Black Hawks settled in.

According to Croteau, a pair of penalty kills in the first minute energized the Black Hawks and gave them confidence moving forward.

“That sets up the tone for the rest of the game,” Croteau said. “Showing the group that we withstood that, that set the tone and set some momentum for us going forward.”

The Black Hawks broke through to take their first lead of the series with 3:56 remaining in the period. A penalty on Lincoln defenseman Jimmy Jurcev put Waterloo on the man advantage. Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman scored 50 seconds into the power play, cleaning up his own rebound to put the Black Hawks ahead 1-0.

Waterloo’s lead held up for the remainder of the period as the Black Hawks outshot the Stars 10-4 in the final 15 minutes of the frame to take momentum with them into the locker room.

The second period looked destined to be a scoreless affair as the clock creeped under five minutes to go without a marker. However, with 4:22 to play in the frame, Waterloo forward Connor Brown found the back of the net to double the Black Hawks’ lead.

Brown picked up a loose puck as Erdman and a Lincoln defender battled for possession behind the net. Brown curled around the net, paused a moment and picked a corner just over Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead’s shoulder.

Waterloo’s 2-0 lead lasted less than two minutes as Lincoln answered with a power play goal of its own.

Eight seconds into an interference penalty on Waterloo defenseman Nate Benoit, the Stars cut the Waterloo lead in half as forward Mason Marcellus connected on a one-timer off a pass from Doug Grimes.

Waterloo did not manage a response before the second intermission, but found the net early in the third period.

Gavin O’Connell slipped behind the Lincoln Stars defense off a pass from Gavyn Thoreson and put the Black Hawks on top, 3-1, with a nice move to beat Whitehead.

The Black Hawks sealed the win with a trio of goals in the final 67 seconds of the game. Caden Brown scored an empty net goal on the powerplay with 1:07 remaining. Myles Hilman made it 5-1 less than 30 seconds later and Connor Brown pushed it to 6-1 with a goal with one second left on the clock.

“At that point, you are not going out there to score goals,” Brown said. “You are going out there finish the game. It was just lucky bounces—we got a couple there.”

With the win, the Black Hawks force a winner-takes-all game three in Waterloo on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The winner of which will head north to take on the Fargo Force, who swept the Tri-City Storm in the second round, in the Western Conference Finals next weekend.

Smaby said the focus for the next game will be to bring the same energy and same mentality to game three as Saturday night.

“The job is just starting for us,” Samby said. “We have a lot of work left to do. Tomorrow, they are going to be a hungry team and they play hard. So, it is going to be a challenging test for us.”

According to Brown, rest will be the biggest factor in answering Smaby’s call for the same energy and same mentality.

“Rest,” Brown said. “Going back to the house, resting a lot. Just regaining the energy for tomorrow.”

