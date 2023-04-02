The Waterloo Black Hawks spotted the Sioux City Musketeers a 2-0 lead in the first period Sunday before a third period comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss at Tyson Events Center.

Six of the Black Hawks’ last seven games have been won by whichever team has led at the end of 20 minutes. The only exception was March 24th when Waterloo and the Des Moines Buccaneers were tied at the first intermission.

Sunday, Grant Slukynsky scored twice in the opening frame with both goals finished into wide open sides. At 6:42, Tyler Hotson skimmed a pass Slukynsky’s way across the top of the crease from right to left. The next feed came from the opposite direction at 14:41, with Finn Loftus on the setup as Slukynsky waited at the right edge of the crease.

Sioux City added to the lead early in the second period with a power play conversion. Ben Doran was at the side of the net and fed a pass to Sam Deckhut at the left hashmark. Deckhut squeezed his shot between Jack Spicer and the post.

Waterloo could not convert during a minute of five-on-three power play time near the end of the second and carrying into the third. However, the Hawks were back within a goal before the period was six minutes old.

Aaron Pionk threaded a shot through traffic from the left point to break up Croix Kochendorfer’s shutout bid at 2:44. James Hong followed up at 5:35. He was set up from pointblank range at the top of the crease by Owen Baker and Gavin O’Connell out of the right corner.

Kochendorfer stopped everything else. He made 13 saves in the period and 29 during the game, turning the Hawks away on a final late power play, which began with just over three minutes left. Waterloo ended the game 0-for-4 on the advantage.

The Hawks play their fourth consecutive road game Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede. After next Friday, Waterloo will not play consecutive road games again during the remainder of the regular season.