WATERLOO — The rumble of 3,000-plus raucous fans, as many, if not more, cowbells, 50 alumni currently with professional clubs and 22 NHL debuts since 2011—the Waterloo Black Hawks’ reputation preceded itself.

In 2020, after 194 selections in the Phase II Draft, Waterloo picked Garrett Schifsky as a forward prospect in the 13th round.

Schifsky had put up 27 points (19 goals, 8 assists) in his second season with the Andover High School Huskies in Minnesota, but surged in the playoffs with 11 points (three goals, eight assists). With his sights set on the next high school season, the then high school junior did not even know about the United States Hockey League Draft nor his selection by Waterloo.

“I had no idea about the draft,” Schifsky said. “I got a call one day from P.K. [O’Handley] saying that they drafted me. After that, I did a little research on the town and how long the program has been going.”

“I was very honored and very fortunate to be drafted into such a historic organization like Waterloo. They have built a very strong foundation. They produce a lot of very good hockey players. I was very fortunate to be drafted into a spot—a very special place—like Waterloo.”

Shifsky joined Waterloo full-time in 2021-22, following a senior season with Andover in which he erupted for 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists) in 22 games and got his first glimpse at just how special the organization which drafted him was.

“Our fans—I know they are the best fans in the USHL,” Schifsky said. “They come out and support us everywhere, get the cowbells going every night. It gets really loud and we feed off the energy. They are very special to have in the stands.”

However, Schifsky’s move to Waterloo after the end of his prep career with Andover did not mark the first time he found himself in new territory in his hockey journey.

For Schifsky, his hockey journey started in a different USHL city—Lincoln, Nebraska, where the Schifsky’s lived until Garrett was 7 years old. It was in Lincoln where his dad introduced him to ice hockey at the age of 2.

“He got me started and got me on the ice when I was really young…From there on, I fell in love with the game and never wanted to leave the rink. [I] always wanted to get better.”

Shifsky played for Lincoln Jr. Stars until his family moved to Minnesota when he was 7 and he started to play hockey in Andover. Here, Schifsky got his first taste of a hockey landscape completely different to that of Lincoln.

“The biggest contrast was the amount of kids they have for tryouts and the skill level,” Schifsky said. “Minnesota does a really good job of keeping kids in the state and, especially, playing for their high school.”

“That is something that I wish every kid could experience. It is so awesome to go the games and you have your best friends around you.”

From one special place to another.

The move to Minnesota helped Schifsky prepare to join Waterloo. Similarly, his time in Waterloo will prepare him for another special hockey opportunity with the reigning Big Ten hockey champion Michigan Wolverines, who earned Schifsky’s commitment in 2022.

“It felt like home,” Schifsky said. “I was really close with the coaches. They were very welcoming and very open with everything…It was very professional how everything was run there. And, I really fell in love with the campus, the rink and the coaching staff.”

Before Schifsky laces it up with the maize and blue, however, he figures to be a major component to Waterloo’s upcoming Clark Cup Playoff run.

“I am just trying to do everything in my power to help the team win in any way that I can,” Schifsky said. “The ultimate end goal is to win the Clark Cup. That is the only goal in our locker room right now and in the organization…I am really excited for the upcoming games and the playoffs.”

Last month, Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby called Schifsky into his office to inform him that he would be named captain of the Black Hawks.

“He sat me down and had a talk with me,” Schifsky said. “He said that I was going to become the next captain of Waterloo. It was…a moment I will never forget. Coming here and wearing the letter at such a special and very profound organization like Waterloo has.

“There is so much history in this program. So, I am very proud and I wear the ‘C’ with a lot of pride.”

