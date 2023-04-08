WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks needed overtime, but picked up a massive, 2-1 win over the Fargo Force in a battle of No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference.

Fargo looked every bit the part of the top team in the Western Conference as the Force dominated play early in the first period.

After outshooting the Black Hawks through the first nine minutes of play, Fargo earned its first power play opportunity of the night as Waterloo forward Miko Matikka received a minor penalty for cross checking Fargo defenseman Kevin Scott.

Matikka’s penalty served as the first sign of the emotion tied up in this battle between west heavyweights.

Fargo continued to hold a lead in opportunities as the shot disparity climbed as high as 9-3 through 11 minutes of the first period.

With eight minutes remaining in the period, Waterloo got its first chance to earn momentum as Fargo defenseman Leo Gruba tripped Matikka as he attempted to take the puck wide. While the Black Hawks did not capitalize on the man advantage, the power play opportunity appeared to reinvigorate Waterloo and shift momentum in its favor.

Less than two minutes following the conclusion of the Gruba penalty, Waterloo broke the scoreless tie.

Defenseman Nate Benoit sparked the forward line of Griffin Erdman, Owen Baker and Myles Hilman with a hit on Fargo forward JP Turner in front of the Waterloo bench.

Benoit’s hit forced a neutral zone turnover which Waterloo turned into instant attack zone pressure. After a pair of misfires, Baker collected the puck in the low slot and fed defenseman Jaedon Kerr on the point. Kerr rifled a heavy wrist shot on net which Erdman redirected by Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov to put the Black Hawks on top 1-0.

Waterloo maintained its one goal lead through the final 4:29 of the first period as tempers continued to flare on both teams.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, but Waterloo remained in possession of momentum. The Black Hawks outshot the Force 14-7 in the frame and owned the physical play.

Tensions finally hit a high between the two teams as Baker and Turner exchanged fisticuffs with just under three minutes remaining in the period. Baker won the scrap and sent Young Arena into a frenzy as he exited the playing surface to serve his 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Waterloo netminder Emmett Croteau came up big in net twice in the period. With 12 minutes left in the second and the Hawks on the power play, Croteau made the save on a breakaway from Anthony Menghini.

Menghini received a penalty shot on the play after Waterloo defenseman Garrett Brown tripped the forward at the end of the breakaway. On the penalty shot, Menghini entered into the zone wide on the right wing side, curled back into the slot before deking back to the right, looking to beat Croteau with a backhand snap shot. Croteau stretched to a near full split to stop the attempt with his toe.

Leading 1-0, Waterloo held Fargo off the scoreboard until Fargo leading-scorer Cole Knuble found the back of the net with 1:05 remaining in regulation. Defenseman Jakob Stender sent the rebound of a Brasen Boser shot to the front of the net where Knuble sat undefended for the game-tying goal.

In overtime, Fargo controlled play for the first three minutes of action, but Croteau shook off the lone goal and stood tall in net to keep the game knotted at 1-1.

With 4.7 seconds remaining in the overtime period, Waterloo captain Garrett Schifsky found himself in space in the high slot and buried the game-winning goal off assists from Ben Robertson and Erdman

With the win the Black Hawks improved to 37-20-1-0 and within nine points of the Force in the regular season standings.

Waterloo 2, Fargo 1 (F/OT) Fargo 0 0 1 0 - 1 Waterloo 1 0 0 1 - 2 1st Period-1, Waterloo, Erdman 16 (Kerr, Baker), 15:31. Penalties-Matikka WAT (cross checking), 8:11; Gruba FGO (tripping), 12:00; Knuble FGO (hooking), 15:46; Croteau WAT (tripping), 19:12; Mehlenbacher FGO (roughing), 19:48; Kerr WAT (roughing), 19:48. 2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Scott FGO (high sticking), 2:55; Merens FGO (bench minor-too many men), 6:32; Gruba FGO (holding), 10:11; Turner FGO (10-minute misconduct, major-fighting), 17:16; Baker WAT (10-minute misconduct, major-fighting), 17:16. 3rd Period-2, Fargo, Knuble 30 (Mehlenbacher, Boser), 18:55. Penalties-Brown WAT (holding), 11:50. 1st OT Period-3, Waterloo, Schifsky 25 (Robertson, Erdman), 4:55. Penalties-No Penalties Shots on Goal Fargo 11-6-14-2-33. Waterloo 9-14-6-4-33. Power Play Opportunities-Fargo 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 5. Goalies-Fargo, Marinov 20-3-2-3 (33 shots-31 saves). Waterloo, Croteau 15-10-0-0 (33 shots-32 saves).