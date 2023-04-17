WATERLOO — Two taps on his left leg pad. Two taps on his right leg pad. One tap to each post and a quick surge to the top of his crease.

Waterloo goaltender and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Emmett Croteau goes through this same routine each game as the official glides to center ice for the opening faceoff.

“There is certain things everyone does…to get primed and get ready for the game,” Croteau said. “Ever since I was a young kid, I had that little stick tap combo. There are a lot of things before and during that I do to keep me primed.”

The Bonnyville, Alberta-product knows that outside observers might see it as a superstition. Hockey players often garner notoriety for their supersitions. But, Croteau said he does not see himself as superstitious.

“My routine is refined to what gets me ready,” Croteau said. “There are just certain things that everyone has that dials them in…Having a good routine is a good foundation for getting into the game.”

“I think the biggest thing about that is you cannot let those things affect you, going onto the ice. If things are not going right, you cannot let it negatively deter you from what is going on.”

A revamped routine helped Croteau to excel in his final season in Waterloo. An improvement in goals against average, save percentage and wins puts him on a pedestal as one of the top netminders in the United States Hockey League this season.

According to Croteau, taking care of himself off of the ice allowed him to take a step forward this season.

“[I am] making sure that not only on the ice, but off the ice, everything—all the gears—are working right,” Croteau said. “Along with help from PD [Melgoza] and encouragement from everyone around me, I think has been the key to success so far.”

“Whether it was going on a walk or hanging out with friends outside of hockey, taking that time away for yourself to recover mentally and physically and prime yourself to be the best you can be…There was more relaxation to come from it, more recovery to come from it. Taking those things to sharpen myself off the ice has helped me while I am on the ice.”

Croteau went through his pregame routine the same as usual ahead of the Black Hawks final home game against the league-leading Fargo Force on Saturday, April 8. Waterloo trailed the Force in the standings by nine points with five games to go in the season. The Black Hawks could still earn the top seed in the Western Conference, but they needed a win over the Force.

The night before, Croteau had struggled, allowing five goals on 25 shots in a 6-5 come-from-behind Waterloo win over Sioux Fall. However, that night, Croteau stopped 38-of-39 Fargo shots, posting a 0.974 save percentage and leading Waterloo to a 2-1 overtime victory.

Following the win, Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he made a number of great saves to help the Black Hawks emerge victorious.

“He was really steady,” Smaby said. “He was calm, covered the pucks that were laying there, not a lot of second chances and opportunities. It was nice to see him rebound a game that he would probably want a couple back last night.”

The ability to shake off a bad performance serves as a crucial skill for a goaltender. Even within a game, a goalie must shake off a goal and worry about the next save.

Against Fargo, Croteau stopped the first 32 shots, including a breakaway and penalty shot midway through the second period to maintain a 1-0 Waterloo lead.

“It is exciting when things like that go on in the game,” Croteau said. “It is a big moment where things can turn and it is all up to you. So, I took a deep breath and took it head on.”

However, with 1:05 remaining in regulation, Fargo’s most lethal goal-scorer, Cole Knuble, managed to get alone in front of Croteau and beat him with a quick snap shot to tie the game 1-1. Like the game against Sioux Falls, Croteau said the bounce back from a bad performance or allowed goal starts before worrying about the next save.

“People say worry about the next save,” Croteau said. “Even before that, watching the next play develop. Right when that whistle drops, everything before that—if you can erase that—you can set yourself up for the rest of the game.”

Croteau made three more saves in the final minute of regulation and three more in overtime before Garrett Schifsky netted the OT winner for Waterloo.