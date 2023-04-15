WATERLOO – Gavin O’Connell scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.

O’Connell scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season as Waterloo dominated Sioux City from start to finish.

The victory also helped the Black Hawks maintain a one-point advantage with two games remaining in the regular season for second place in the USHL Western Conference.

The top two teams in each conference receive a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs.

The Black Hawks out-shot the Musketeers, 46-13, and goalie Emmett Croteau became just the third Waterloo netminder in team Tier 1 history to earn 40 career victories joining Cal Petersen and Matt DiGirolamo.

Waterloo set the tone in the first period outshooting the Musketeers, 18-3, over the first 20 minutes.

The Black Hawks took the initial lead when Gavin O’Connell scored on assists from Ben Robertson, his 42nd, and Gavyn Thoreson.

Aaron Pionk made it 2-0 with his 12th goal, power play tally with 8:26 left in the period on assists from Caden Brown and Sam Rinzel.

After Sioux City pulled to within 2-1 in the second period, Waterloo put them away with a pair of goals in the final minute of the period.

First O’Connell scored his second of the game on assists from Miko Matikka and Thoreson. Then in the waning seconds of the period, Garrett Schifsky made a poke-check steal at the Waterloo blue line to create his own breakaway and he didn’t miss for his 28th of the season with just four seconds remaining.

SCORE BY PERIOD

Sioux City;0;1;0 -- 1

Waterloo;2;2;0 -- 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Gavin O’Connell (Ben Robertson, Gavyn Thoreson), 8:08. 2. Waterloo, Aaron Pionk (Caden Brown, Sam Rinzel), 11:34, pp. Penalties – Ben Doran, SC (slashing), 10:07.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Sioux City, Tyler Hotson (Easton Zueger), 8:34. 4. Waterloo, O’Connell (Miko Matikka, Thoreson), 19:11. 5. Waterloo, Garrett Schifsky (unassisted), 19:56. Penalties – None.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Pionk, Wat (interference), 3:30,

SHOTS ON GOAL

Sioux City;3;5;5 -- 13

Waterloo;18;16;12 -- 46

Goalies – Sioux City, Croix Kochendorfer (42 Saves). Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (12 Saves).