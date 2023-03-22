WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks did not play a game on Thursday, March 9, but that did not stop it from being a good night on the ice for the club.

Two hundred miles north of Young Arena, Waterloo affiliate forward Gavyn Thoreson set the hockey world on fire during a Minnesota Class AA quarterfinal matchup.

Thoreson’s defending state champion Andover Huskies faced Lakeville South in a battle of the tournament’s fourth and fifth seeds. In the second period, Thoreson scored twice and assisted on a third goal to put Andover ahead 3-1. The senior added a third period tally to complete the hat trick and lift the Huskies to a 5-2 win.

“It is something special,” Thoreson said. “Not a lot of kids get to go there and play there. Winning a game there is special. It is an awesome experience.”

Thoreson’s heroics boosted him to the second spot on the eliteprospects—a top hockey recruiting/scouting service—trending players list, trailing only Connor Bedard, the surefire No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft.

The opportunity to help lead Andover played a massive role in Thoreson’s decision to leave Waterloo after nine games earlier this season. At the time of his departure, the former 14th round pick in the USHL Phase II Draft led Waterloo in goals (5) and points (9).

“It was a very hard decision—returning,” Thoreson said. “But, at the end of the day, I just did what felt right and that was going back.”

Although Andover fell shy of a second consecutive state title, the season had been far from a waste for the budding star. Thoreson managed 41 goals and 56 assists in 31 games to finish his high school career as a finalist for the Mr. Hockey award which goes to the most outstanding senior high school hockey player in Minnesota.

The conclusion of his prep career also brings about the opportunity to rejoin Waterloo with a month remaining in the regular season. The forward slotted back into the Black Hawks’ lineup at the perfect time as Waterloo headed north to take on the league-leading Fargo Force. With four points (two goals and two assists) in Waterloo’s tripleheader against the Force last weekend, he picked up right where he left off and helped the Black Hawks clinch a spot in the Clark Cup playoffs.

“I just tried to fit in with the guys,” Thoreson said. “I mean I left them earlier in the year. So, I knew I had find my role and work for my spot.”

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby noted that Thoreson “fit right back in” with the Hawks in Fargo which he said he was pleased to see.

Waterloo veteran forward and captain Garrett Schifsky played a significant role in Thoreson’s ability to seamlessly return with the Hawks. Schifsky also played for Andover during his high school career including one year as teammates with Thoreson during the Schifsky’s senior season.

“It is really nice because—I mean—he is the captain here,” Thoreson said. “Being close with the captain is always nice. He is…a great teammate. It is easy to fit in with the guys when you are so close with him.”

Smaby said having Schifsky as a mentor figure in Waterloo offers a level of comfortability and familiarity for Thoreson.

“Specifically, it being Garrett, who is our captain, is a really important thing for him,” Smaby said. “Their familiarity is a good thing. Garrett has been here for a couple years and knows exactly how we do things. So, having someone to show him the ropes and refresh him on things that we have to do, I think that will be a really good thing for him.”

Despite his ability to contribute on the ice right away, Smaby added that Thoreson’s time away from Waterloo necessitates a bit of makeup work on the forward’s part.

“Obviously, [there is] some stuff to learn as far as system stuff goes with us,” Smaby said. “Being away for so long, there were some things we worked on and details that we talked about that he will have to catch up on.”

“His instincts and ability are great. I think this level is different than the high school level. You have to play the team game. Systems are important. Structure is important. Details are important. With all of our guys, hammering home those details are really important as they progress to the next level.”

In addition to Thoreson, Waterloo added Matthew Frost, Teddy Townsend, Jackson Nevers and John Stout from its affiliate list to its current roster. Waterloo selected Frost with the first overall pick in the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft.

Waterloo hosts the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and the Omaha Lancers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.