WATERLOO — The Lincoln Stars handed the Waterloo Black Hawks their worst loss of the season in game one of the United States Hockey League Western Conference semifinals, Friday.

Despite a winning record against Lincoln in the regular season and out-shooting the Stars 46-34, the Black Hawks fell, 7-2, and need back-to-back wins in order to advance to the conference finals.

“Disappointed,” Smaby said. “Disappointed in the game, disappointed in the results. Some bounces did not go our way. But, I think you create your own bounces and we did not.”

Despite myriad dangerous scoring opportunities and odd-man rushes, the Black Hawks came up empty in the first period of action.

Lincoln broke a scoreless first-period tie after 15 minutes of action.

After Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau turned away a Jimmy Jurcev slapshot, forward Jared Mangan scooped up the loose puck in the right-wing corner and returned it to Jurcev on the point. Jurcev’s second chance rang off the left post, bounced off Croteau’s back and bounced towards the line before forward Brennan Ali put the puck in the back of the net.

Lincoln’s 1-0 lead held up for the final 4:27 of the period.

Waterloo came out of the locker room firing in the second period. The aggressive start to the period allowed the Black Hawks to draw a penalty—a slashing penalty on Lincoln defenseman Antonio Fernandez—and earn its first power play opportunity of the game.

The Black Hawks capitalized as the man advantage was expiring. Defenseman Sam Rinzel let loose a heavy slap shot which found the back of the net behind Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead.

The Stars regained the lead less than a minute later at the 17:12-mark of the period on a controversial goal. Lincoln forward Keaton Peters got behind the Waterloo defense, sent a shot on net which Croteau stopped.

Smaby described the play as a play he feels rattled the team.

“There are things in the playoffs that are out of your control,” Smaby said. “That being one of them. When that happens, you choose to react one way or the other. I thought at that moment our reaction was not what I would have hoped for.”

However, Peters collided with Croteau, sending the Waterloo goaltender sprawling to the side of the net. With the Waterloo net undefended, forward Patrick Raferty put Lincoln ahead, 2-1, with a tap-in goal.

Lincoln added to its lead twice more over the next 10 minutes of action.

Klavs Veinbergs redirected a Boston Buckerberger shot to take a 3-1 lead with 9:24 remaining in the period. Two minutes later, Lincoln forward Tanner Ludtke made it a three-goal Lincoln advantage on the power play.

Lincoln padded its lead early in the third period during four-on-four action. Ali scooped up a Waterloo attack-zone turnover and turned up ice with no one between him and the net. He beat Croteau on his glove side with a wrist shot from left-wing slot.

With 11:28 remaining in regulation, Lincoln added a power play marker as Veinbergs found the back of the net off an assist from Mangan. Following the goal, Waterloo replaced Croteau in net with rookie Jack Spicer.

After five unanswered Stars goals, Waterloo found the back of the net. Forward Caden Brown converted on a Waterloo power play off assists from Rinzel and Aaron Pionk to cut the lead to 6-2.

Lincoln added an empty net goal to make the final score 7-2 as Young Arena cleared out early.

Waterloo does not possess time to dwell on the loss as the Black Hawks face Lincoln again at Young Arena on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in game two of the conference semifinals. A Stars win would eliminate Waterloo from playoff contention.

“Our group has responded all season long,” Smaby said. “I expect that again tomorrow.”

