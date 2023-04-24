WATERLOO — Standing just outside the team locker in the bowels of Young Arena, Matt Smaby reflects on the Waterloo Black Hawks’ regular season finale.

The Black Hawks jumped in front of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2-0, in the first period, but allowed two goals in the second and one late in the third period, falling 3-2.

Smaby, Waterloo’s head coach, described the game as one which got away from the Black Hawks. But, he also called it a good learning experience as Waterloo looks ahead to the Clark Cup playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

“Heading into the playoffs, it is a good opportunity just to wipe it, reset and refresh,” Smaby said. “We are going to have to do that throughout the course of the playoffs as well.”

Granted a first-round bye as one of the top two teams in their conference, Waterloo does not know its opponent. A first round series between the third-seeded Lincoln Stars and sixth-seeded Des Moines Buccaneers will decide who the Black Hawks face in the conference semifinals.

Waterloo owns a 5-1 record against the Stars and a 5-3 record against the Buccaneers, but Smaby said the Black Hawks will not put much stock in the regular season.

“The slate is wiped clean once playoffs start,” Smaby said. “We know the teams because we have seen them, but we are just gearing up and getting ready for whoever it is.”

Second-year forward Connor Brown knows well that the accomplishments of the regular season mean little come playoff time. A year ago, Brown played hero, scoring four goals in a must-win game three, as the sixth-seeded Black Hawks upset the third-seeded Stars in the first round of the playoffs.

In his second season with the Hawks and second trip to the playoffs, Brown said Waterloo needs to stay focused.

“The playoffs is a totally different game,” Brown said. “It is going to be harder. We have to stay focused and ready at all time.”

“We are just focused on that. We are not focused on regular season record right now.”

Brown added that maintaining their chemistry and comradery plus doing the right things will pay dividends when Waterloo hits the ice in the semifinals on Friday.

“It is just talk throughout all the guys,” Brown said. “Keeping up the chemistry and keep it going from there.”

“Keeping it simple is the best way to win games this time of year.”

Smaby also placed an emphasis on focus as he prepares for the postseason in his second season at the helm of Waterloo. During his first postseason with Waterloo, Smaby said he learned to stay focused on what is that is right in front of the Hawks.

“It flies by,” Smaby said. “It really does. Maximizing every moment, maximizing every opportunity—really staying present, not getting ahead, not getting behind.”

When asked what mentality he would like his team to have heading into the postseason, Smaby produced a simple answer.

“Hungry,” Smaby said. “We have done a nice job building towards the end of the season. Playing playoff hockey. I think we built our confidence up which is a good thing. I want to see us to continue to go in and get better.”

Although the opponent remains undetermined, Waterloo knows where it will play for the entirety of the conference semifinals—Young Arena. As the higher seeded team in the second round, Waterloo gets the opportunity to host all three games of the best of three series. Game one will be on Friday with games two and three (if necessary) to follow on Saturday and Sunday. Start times for all three conference semifinal contests have yet to be announced.

Smaby said the Black Hawks look forward to the chance to host a playoff series after earning the chance to host just one game in the second round against the eventual Clark Champion Sioux City Musketeers, last season.

“We got one playoff game last year,” Smaby said. “We are really, really excited for one to be at home. To not have to travel is a nice thing, but to play in front of our fans in our building, going through our routine as we would normally, is a really important thing for us.”