The Lincoln Stars’ three goals in the latter half of the second period included the eventual game-winner during a 4-3 Friday night victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Ice Box.

The outcome flipped the teams in the USHL Western Conference standings; the Stars moved to second, one point ahead of the third-place Black Hawks. Waterloo holds a game-in-hand.

Griffin Erdman accounted for all three Hawks goals for his second hat trick of the season. He had also scored three times versus the Des Moines Buccaneers on December 9th.

The Stars generated 26 shots on goal during the first period, but only one got past Emmett Croteau. At 6:32, an initial attempt from the right point created a rebound which was nudged into the net from a sharp angle by Jared Mangan.

In the early stages of the second period, Erdman bagged a pair of power play goals to temporarily send the Hawks into the lead. Both goals came with Erdman positioned between the circles. The first at 4:47 was set up out of the right corner by Owen Baker. The second came less than two-and-a-half minutes later with the feed originating from the opposite direction off of Caden Brown’s stick.

However, the Stars had a power play breakthrough of their own at 11:59, tying the score on Doug Grimes’ shot from near the right faceoff dot.

Lincoln seized the lead again at 18:18, when German Yavash came out of the right corner to tip a long attempt by Adam Kleber. Then on a pileup in front of the Waterloo net, the Stars made it 4-2 just 22.3 seconds before intermission as Mason Marcellus pushed a puck across the goal line.

Lincoln turned away two third period Hawks power plays, and Waterloo skated for most of the last three minutes with a sixth attacker. That resulted in Erdman’s third goal with 20 seconds remaining. Turning near the top of the right circle, he flicked a shot toward the net, which beat Cameron Whitehead inside the post at his left.

The third period was the only frame in which the Hawks had an edge in shots (9-8). For the night, Lincoln had 45 shots to Waterloo’s 23.

An instant rematch between the Hawks and Stars on Saturday in Lincoln will wrap up the season series between the teams.

Lincoln 4, Waterloo 3 Waterloo 0 2 1 - 3 Lincoln 1 3 0 - 4 1st Period-1, Lincoln, Mangan 13 (Ali, Fernandez), 6:32. Penalties-Baker Wat (charging), 19:46. 2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Erdman 13 (Baker, Pionk), 4:47 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Erdman 14 (Baker, Rinzel), 7:02 (PP). 4, Lincoln, Grimes 19 (Marcellus, Fernandez), 11:59 (PP). 5, Lincoln, Yavash 8 (Oliver, Kleber), 18:18. 6, Lincoln, Marcellus 16 (Raftery), 19:38. Penalties-Larrigan Lin (slashing), 3:20; Veinbergs Lin (high sticking), 6:14; Geary Wat (holding), 8:50; Benoit Wat (cross checking), 10:56; Erdman Wat (roughing), 20:00; Crusberg-Roseen Lin (roughing), 20:00. 3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Erdman 15 (Rinzel), 19:40. Penalties-Geary Wat (slashing), 2:25; Peters Lin (holding), 12:05; Klee Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 14:52; Veinbergs Lin (checking from behind, major-fighting, game ejection-second misconduct, game misconduct-jersey tie-down, 10-minute misconduct, 10-minute misconduct), 14:52. Shots on Goal Waterloo 5-9-9-23. Lincoln 26-11-8-45. Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 3; Lincoln 1 / 4. Goalies-Waterloo, Croteau 13-10-0-0 (45 shots-41 saves). Lincoln, Whitehead 22-14-2-1 (23 shots-20 saves).