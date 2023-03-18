The Fargo Force led by as many as four goals before holding off the Waterloo Black Hawks in a 4-3 decision on Friday night at Scheels Arena.

Fargo scored three times in the span of just over five minutes in the first period and added another goal in the second. Despite the home team’s big start, the Force did not outshoot Waterloo in any period. The Hawks ended the night with 44 chances versus Fargo’s 28.

Anton Castro made 41 stops to claim the win.

The Force’s scoring burst started with a home run pass to Bret Link behind the Waterloo defense at the blue line. Link slipped in his breakaway opportunity at 5:20. Fargo added another goal shortly after a power play ended at 8:43, creating a turnover just inside the Hawks blue line. Link set up Anthony Menghini to lift a shot over Jack Spicer’s shoulder. The Force converted their next power play at 10:41, moving the puck from the left boards to the right faceoff dot for a drive by Verner Miettinen.

The second period didn’t see any scoring until the closing minutes. Cole Knuble missed the net on a penalty shot at the 15-minute mark, but the Force eventually added to their lead at 16:20. Jakob Stender’s shot from the right point deflected in the slot and slipped in.

However, there was still enough time for the Hawks to win the period. At 18:13, Gavin Lindberg swiped a clearing attempt and flipped the puck toward the crease for a James Hong redirection. Then with 4.3 seconds left before intermission, Gavyn Thoresen, sprang Connor Brown into the offensive zone, and Brown zinged his wrister past Castro.

The game’s final goal came with 1:57 left in regulation. Miko Matikka let go of a knuckling shot from the left point, and Gavin O’Connell tipped it in as Waterloo skated with an extra attacker.

The three-game set between the Black Hawks and Force wraps up on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. It is one of just 12 games remaining on each team’s respective schedule.

Fargo 4, Waterloo 3 Waterloo 0 2 1 - 3 Fargo 3 1 0 - 4 1st Period-1, Fargo, Link 21 (Swanson, Shasby), 5:20. 2, Fargo, Menghini 20 (Link), 8:43. 3, Fargo, Miettinen 13 (Boser, Swanson), 10:41 (PP). Penalties-Hong Wat (tripping), 6:13; Geary Wat (slashing), 9:34; Bade Wat (slashing), 11:35; Scott Fgo (holding), 11:35; Smolen Fgo (holding), 17:38. 2nd Period-4, Fargo, Stender 7 (Shasby, Mehlenbacher), 16:20. 5, Waterloo, Hong 13 (Lindberg, Schifsky), 18:13. 6, Waterloo, Brown 8 (Rinzel, Thoreson), 19:56. Penalties-Silkalns Fgo (interference), 4:05; Matikka Wat (diving/embellishment), 13:26; Turner Fgo (high sticking), 13:26; Geary Wat (holding), 15:00. 3rd Period-7, Waterloo, O'Connell 16 (Matikka, Robertson), 18:03. Penalties-Pionk Wat (hooking), 5:51. Shots on Goal-Waterloo 13-14-17-44. Fargo 13-6-9-28. Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Fargo 1 / 3. Goalies-Waterloo, Spicer 20-8-1-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Fargo, Castro 16-8-1-1 (44 shots-41 saves). A-3,071 Referees-Ryan Siegel. Linesmen-James McQuesten, Dana Naylor.