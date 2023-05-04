WATERLOO — Matt Smaby struggled to find the words.

As the Waterloo Black Hawks head coach stood just beyond the team’s locker room following their season-ending loss to Lincoln on Saturday, the message remained simple, but difficult.

“It is disappointing,” Smaby said. “I am not disappointed in the guys or the group. It is just the result that is the disappointing thing.”

Smaby knew his team, which won 40 games, put everything it had in to the season finale against the Stars. However, the Black Hawks most successful season since 2016-17 ended after just one playoff round.

For Smaby, the memory of the season will not be the way it ended, but the journey the team went on which started at the end of September with the USHL Fall Classic.

“If you look at the depth, if you look at the character of the kids, it was a great group to work with day in, day out,” Smaby said. “You are going to miss the individuals. You are going to miss the team. You are going to miss the team as a whole. It is a tough day.”

The Black Hawks close out the season with a 41-21-1 record and 1-2 record in the playoffs.

Garrett Schifsky led the Black Hawks in scoring with 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games with Waterloo. Miko Matikka finished the season with 20 points in 30 games with the Black Hawks, finishing the season with 55 points between Madison and Waterloo.

Third-year netminder Emmett Croteau posted his best season as a Black Hawk in his final season. The Montreal Canadiens draftee recorded 0.917 save percentage, a 2.46 goals against average and 18 wins. His goals against and save percentage numbers ranked among the top five in both stat categories.

With their season over, the focus of the organization quickly shifted to the Phase I and Phase II USHL drafts which took place on Monday and Tuesday.

The Black Hawks made nine selections—one less than last season—in the Phase I USHL Draft on Monday.

Waterloo made forward Nicholas Kosiba its first selection with the 13th overall pick and final pick in the first round this year. Kosiba, a New Boston, Michigan native, played for the Little Caesars 15U AAA program in Detroit for the 2022-23 season. He posted 51 goals and 84 assists in 80 games. Previous Black Hawks to come up via the Little Caesars organization include Ryder Rolston, Ethan Szmagaj and Patrick Guzzo—a trio which represents 296 games played, 43 goals and 132 points for Waterloo.

The organization added Jesse Orlowsky in the second round with the 28th overall pick. A point-per-game player for the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA, he scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 23 games in the 2022-23 season.

Waterloo added a pair of forwards in the third round, making it four forwards with its first four picks. The first of which, Chase Jette, scored 97 points in 82 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA team in 2022-23. Their second pick in the third round, Travis Lefere, scored 27 goals and 41 assists in 63 games with Fox Motors 15U AAA.

The Black Hawks did not pick again until the seventh round where they grabbed their first defenseman of the draft in Drew Allison. Allison comes from the same club, South Kent Selects, as 2022 first overall selection Matthew Frost, who appeared in 13 games with Waterloo in 2022-23.

Waterloo added a pair of Los Angeles Jr. Kings in the seventh round. Forward Max Silver and defenseman Timofei Runtso bring a championship pedigree as members of the 2023 USA Hockey 15’s Only National Championship team.

Waterloo rounded out the Phase I draft with forward Adam Nemec in the eighth round and defenseman Landon Nycz in the ninth.

Nemec is the lone skater selected by Waterloo who hails from outside of North America. The Slovakian forward is the younger brother of 2022 NHL second overall pick Simon Nemec.

Nycz marked Waterloo’s third Michigan-born prospect taken in the Phase I draft.

On Tuesday, Waterloo waited until the third round of the Phase II Draft before making its first selection—Warroad, Minnesota defenseman Carson Reed.

Reed spent last season in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, recording 26 points in 50 games for the Niverville Nighthawks. As a senior at Warroad High School in 2021-22, Reed put up 40 points and was plus-55.

Waterloo made two back-to-back selections in the fifth round, adding defensemen Warren Clark and Tyler Miller.

Clark, a St. Cloud State commit, put up 38 points in 55 games for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Miller, a Michigan Tech commit, also totaled 38 points in 58 games for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.