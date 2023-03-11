WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks dropped the season series to rival Cedar Rapids as the RoughRiders managed a 1-0 victory in the final meeting between the clubs on Saturday at Young Arena.

A duel of netminders, RoughRiders goaltender Sam Scopa stopped 35-of-35 Waterloo shots while Black Hawks backstop Emmett Croteau made 28 saves on 29 Cedar Rapids shots.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby described the game as a "playoff-style" game due to its intensity.

"That was a really good hockey game," Smaby said. "Obviously, [we are] disappointed to not get the result. For us, the effort was there. We just kept pushing right to the end. Unfortunately, there is an opponent sometimes who is playing pretty well as well. Credit to them, they played a really good game and we could not buy a break."

Additionally, Smaby spoke highly of the play of Croteau.

"He was good--really good," Smaby said. "They had some good looks and some good chances--scrambles in front-- and he found a way to keep all but one out."

Croteau said his solid night of work in net came as the result of a string of a couple good weeks in a row between practices and games.

"A lot of things were going well," Croteau said. "The mindset is just kind of maintaining that good, positive energy and that work. That flows into the weekend with you. Tonight was a good night. There were a lot of positives. Obviously--sometimes--the puck does not bounce your way."

Physicality was the name of the game as both teams looked to play the body early and often. Their physical play supplied the rivals with two power plays apiece in the first period of action.

Waterloo got the first chance to show off its special teams as Cedar Rapids forward Tyson Gross got two minutes for head contact. The Black Hawks power play looked timid through the first minute of the man advantage as Waterloo struggled to set up in the attacking zone. However, their timidity gave way after during the final half of the power play as the Black Hawks managed three dangerous chances on net.

According to Smaby, Cedar Rapids ability to pressure the puck caused Waterloo's early struggles on the power play.

"Once we were able to establish getting the puck into the zone then we started to attack," Smaby said. "And, we got some good looks. We did everything, but put the puck in the back of the net. I thought the power play did some good things. We just needed to capitalize."

Despite a strong two-minute push, Waterloo came up empty on its only other power play. Waterloo’s second man advantage came via an elbowing penalty on RoughRiders defenseman Liam Lesakowski, who delivered the dangerous hit to Waterloo forward Miko Matikka at the 12:44 mark of the period.

Waterloo killed off both of Cedar Rapids power play opportunities to maintain a scoreless tie after the first 20 minutes of action.

Cedar Rapids wasted no time breaking the game’s deadlock as RoughRiders forward Ryan Walsh scored 26 seconds into the second period. Walsh walked through the Waterloo defense during a 4-on-4 situation and tucked the puck through Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau’s five hole.

Neither team managed to find the back for the remainder of the frame despite another pair of power play opportunities per side.

With 6:29 remaining in the second period, Gross nearly added to the RoughRiders’ lead as the forward beat Croteau, but the shot rang off the pipe much to the relief of the entirety of Young Arena which let out a collective sigh.

Trailing 1-0 to start the third period, Waterloo struggled to turn sustained pressure in the attacking zone into quality shots on the Cedar Rapids net. Either due to RoughRider defenders muddying shooting lanes or passes just off the mark, the Black Hawks managed just a handful of scoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the third.

Waterloo’s best attempt on net came just over two minutes into the final period as forward Garrett Schifsky, fresh off of laying a big hit in the corner, snuck behind the Cedar Rapids defense and scooped up a loose puck on the doorstep. However, Scopa sealed off the attempt.

With less than eight minutes to go, Matikka put a wrist shot on net which nearly snuck by Scopa on the top corner, but the shot hit iron.

Waterloo pulled Croteau for the final 2:10 of the game for the extra attacker, but failed to get the equalizer, falling 1-0.

With the loss, Waterloo falls to 31-16-1 on the season and 2-4 against Cedar Rapids. The Black Hawks drawing daunting road triple-header next weekend against the Western Conference-leading Fargo Force.

"We just have to come out, start on time," Croteau said. "After a good 60 minutes of work, if we stay on it, play our game and not give into them, a lot of positives will be coming our way. Sticking to our game is huge."

Cedar Rapids 1, Waterloo 0 Cedar Rapids 0 1 0 - 1 Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0 1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Gross Cr (head contact), 2:58; Matikka Wat (bench minor-too many men), 8:50; Lesakowski Cr (elbowing), 12:44; Brown Wat (tripping), 16:38; Lesakowski Cr (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 20:00; Matikka Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 20:00. 2nd Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Walsh 21 (Montgomery, Hryckowian), 0:26. Penalties-Lesakowski Cr (tripping), 3:31; Klee Wat (boarding), 14:33; Kerr Wat (cross checking), 17:03; Kraft Cr (interference), 18:32. 3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lesakowski Cr (misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 20:00. Shots on Goal Cedar Rapids 9-10-10-29. Waterloo 14-8-13-35. Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 4; Waterloo 0 / 4. Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Scopa 5-7-1-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Waterloo, Croteau 10-9-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves).