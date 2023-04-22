DUBUQUE – The Waterloo Black Hawks clinched a first-round bye in the United States Hockey League Clark Cup playoffs Friday.

Waterloo downed Dubuque, 4-1, and that victory in combination with Lincoln’s 6-3 loss to Tri-City, clinched second place in the USHL West for the Black Hawks.

Friday, Griffin Erdman scored twice and Waterloo also got goals from Caden Brown and Gennadi Chaly in its victory.

Emmett Croteau made 22 saves to earn his 18th victory of the season.

Erdman got the scoring going 6:53 into the first period as he scored on an assists from Myles Hilman and Owen Baker.

Dubuque tied it just 4:04 into the second, but Brown’s seventh of the season with 2:11 left in the period proved to be the game winner.

Chaly’s eighth came on an assist from Miko Matikka just 5:39 into the fourth and Erdman’s second, into an empty net with 2:04 left sealed the victory.

Waterloo closes its regular season tonight at home against Dubuque in a 6:05 first puck drop at Young Arena.